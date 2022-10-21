ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

January 6 committee formally gives Trump its subpoena saying he 'orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the election' and demand all his calls from text from Capitol Riot

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday formally demanded that Donald Trump provide documents and testimony under oath.

The nine-member House January 6 committee said it had sent a subpoena to the former president, setting the scene for a potentially historic court battle and possible criminal charges for Trump if he refuses to comply.

And coming just 18 days before midterm elections, it adds fuel to an already red-hot political season.

In an accompanying letter, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, said: 'As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.'

They ordered Trump, 76, to produce the documents by November 4 and to appear for a deposition on or around November 14.

It was issued on the day that Steve Bannon, one of Trump's former top advisers, was sentenced to four months in prison for failing to cooperate with the lawmakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdJPA_0ihy1n6x00
The House select committee investigating the January 6 said Friday it had sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump demanding he turn over documents and sit for a deposition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIerj_0ihy1n6x00
Former President Donald Trump has until November 4 to respond. He is shown here at a rally on the Ellipse near the White House, before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol

A mob of Trump supporters clashed with police and stormed the Capitol on January 9 last year after listening to the then president rail against the 2020 election result and repeat his unfounded claims of fraud.

They wielded sledgehammers, Tasers, poles and chemical irritants as they fought their way into the building in an attempt to block congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory.

Throughout its public hearings, the committee probed witnesses on Trump's role in egging on protesters and whether he really believed he was the rightful winner.

In their final public hearing, the committee's seven Democratic and two Republican members voted unanimously in favor of subpoenaing Trump.

In their letter, the chair and vice chair say his legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election results were rejected by 60 courts and point out that even his own Department of Justice and advisers had told him the election was lost.

'In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,' they write.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B07Sa_0ihy1n6x00
Trump supporters clashed with police as they stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6 last year in an effort to stop Congress certifying Joe Biden's win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZXr0_0ihy1n6x00
 At least 900 people have been arrested following violence that shocked the world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061rYK_0ihy1n6x00
The January 6 committee said its investigation included 1000 witnesses, one million documents and hours of public hearings

They said Trump's efforts at overturning the election and obstructing a peaceful transfer of power were multi-faceted.

They included, 'Filing false information, under oath, in federal court; Summoning tens of thousands of supporters to Washington and, knowing they were angry and some were armed, sending them to the Capitol.'

The letter also sets out the scale of their investigation into a riot that shocked the nation. It included more than 1000 witnesses and one million documents.

Trump did not immediately respond to the subpoena.

But last week he issued a rambling 14-page letter denouncing the committee and repeating his election fraud claims.

'You have not gone after the people that created the fraud, but rather great American patriots who questioned it, as is their constitutional right,' he said.

'These people have had their lives ruined as your committee sits back and basks in the glow.'

At the same time, a source familiar with his thinking said he wanted to testify live before the committee in order to denounce it was a witch hunt.

The spectacle would be a ratings blockbuster, but the committee has rejected all but one witness request to attach conditions to their testimony.

More like is that Trump and his lawyers try to run down the clock with legal challenges in the hope that Republicans retake the House next month and close down the investigation.

If Trump needed any reminder of the high stakes, it came in a Washington, D.C., courthouse on Friday morning.

One of his top cheerleaders was told he would be going to prison for not complying with a subpoena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xuqen_0ihy1n6x00
Bannon spoke to the media as he arrived at court to be sentenced on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. He was given a four-month sentence for two counts of contempt of Congress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jGcD_0ihy1n6x00
Bannon spoke with Trump at least twice on January 5, 2021, attended a planning meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. and announced on his podcast, 'all hell is going to break loose tomorrow,' according to the January 6 committee

Bannon, 68, was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide documents and for failing to testify.

'In my view, Mr. Bannon has not taken responsibility for his actions,' U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington federal court, before he imposed the sentence.

'Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes.'

Bannon walked free as his sentence will not take effect until after he has had a chance to lodge an appeal.

'Today was my judgment day,' Bannon said on leaving court. 'On November 8th its going to be judgment day on the illegitimate Biden regime and quite frankly, Nancy Pelosi and the entire committee.'

'Either they've already been turfed out like Liz Cheney .... or they're about to be beaten.'

According to the committee, Bannon spoke with Trump at least twice on January 5, attended a planning meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. and said on his podcast, 'all hell is going to break loose tomorrow.'

He is the first Trump ally given a prison sentence in connection with the riot.

He was also the first figure to be found guilty of contempt of Congress since Attorney General Richard Kleindienst and Watergate burglar G. Gordon Liddy were convicted in 1974.

Another Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, has been charged with contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena and stands trial in November.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former social media director Dan Scavino were referred by the House for contempt of Congress, but the DOJ declined to mount a prosecution.

HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

