27 First News
Jacob “Jake” J. Slater, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob John Slater, 82, formerly of Lakewood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House. Jacob known by his family and friends as “Jake,” was born December 4, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Wilbur and Mary (Einch) Slater.
Viney C. Shaw, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Viney C. Shaw transcended to her Heavenly Mansion on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Viney was born February 17, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Cleopheus and Sara Reeves Gilford. She was an East High School graduate and had attended Cosmetology School. She had...
Gary L. “Butch” Haren, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. “Butch” Haren of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Saturday night, October 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio. Gary most commonly known as “Butch” was born September 6, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio. He worked at Parker Hannifin for...
Claudia J. Keener, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia J. Keener, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital. She was born May 19, 1951, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Emmett J. and Lillian (Hall) Keener. She was employed in retail at Kmart. Claudia was a member...
Laurine Gayle McCoy, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Laurine Gayle McCoy, 66, of Canfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ms. McCoy was born January 6, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of Clarence and Opal Lee North McCoy. She was a 1974 graduate...
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
Dolores Jean Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dolores Jean Williams, 79, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly home on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Macedonia. Mrs. Williams was born November 4, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Stevenson and Mary...
Rose M. Schuster, Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Schuster, 78, of Ravenna, formerly of Girard, passed away on Sunday October 23, 2022 at her residence. Rose was born November 12, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Robert E. and Lucille (Padegett) Guthrie. She had previously worked for Modern Window and...
Sandra L. (Sackela) Hill, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Hill, 81, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at home. Mrs. Hill was born May 29, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Anne Sackela. Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. She worked for the United States...
Sheryl May Ruby, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl May Ruby, 65, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 19, 1957, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Glenn and Marian Politsky Allen. Sheryl loved the local music scene and always had a smile to share. She was a creative and...
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
Ora Ella “Bootsie” Cotton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Ora Ella Cotton, “Bootsie”, a devoted mother of 12, announces her passing. She was born Ora Ella Kennon to the late Robert Kennon and Annie Kennon in Meridian, Mississippi on September 1, 1935. Ora...
Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, 89, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born January 18, 1933 in Elmira, New York, son of the late Raymond J. and Stephanie (Janas) Stryzinski. Ray served in...
Robert C. Downing, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Downing, 89, of Mercer, passed away on Saturday, October, 22, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Downing was born January 1, 1933, in New Castle, a son of the late Robert and Alta “Mildred” (Davidson) Downing. He attended North High School in...
Steven Joseph Mondak, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Steven Joseph Mondak, age 81, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in Heath Knolls Nursing Facility after a brief illness. He was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1940 to Steven and Pearl Mondak. Steve is survived by his fiancée, Jean...
Shirley Marie Haman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Marie Haman, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre. She was born February 19, 1946, in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of the late William E. and Barbara E. (Cobb) Hoopes. Shirley was a graduate of...
Theresa E. Pegg, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa E. Pegg, 70, died Friday evening October 21, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center surround by her family. She was born August 8, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Paul and Elizabeth Ciprich Misik and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Pegg, a...
Sandra L. Leake, Summitville, Ohio
SUMMITVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Leake, 80, formerly of Summitville, passed away peacefully at 2:04 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Orchards of East Liverpool following a recent illness. Ms. Leake was born March 19, 1942 in Chester, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Jess and...
Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., 56, of Warren, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Franklin Lee and Delphia Peters Drummond. Franklin was a steel worker for Alliance Tubular Products.
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
