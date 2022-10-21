Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
linknky.com
Keepsake Christmas, NKY’s oldest craft show, to return in November
The Keepsake Christmas Craft Show is returning for its 38th year. From Nov. 4 through 6, guests can shop a wide variety of boutique style crafts, candies, soaps, quilts, wreaths, jewelry and more, all made in the NKY/Cincinnati area. There will also be a raffle basket full of crafter’s donations...
dayton.com
Middletown’s first Fall Fest offers diverse activities for families
Organizer: ‘You don’t want to give anybody an excuse not to come.’. For the last two months, since Jeri Lewis was hired as coordinator of events and special projects for the city of Middletown, she has planned the city’s first Fall Fest. The end result is a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Main Street Aurora Hosts Hallowine Walk
Visit Participating businesses and enter to win. (Aurora, Ind.) - Main Street Aurora is having the Hallowine Walk as part of the Get Wine(d) & Dine(d) series. Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. visit participating businesses and enter to win. Participants can pick up and return...
eaglecountryonline.com
City of Greendale Hosts Community Shred Day
This event is open to all Dearborn County Residents. Photo by City of Greendale. (Greendale, Ind.) - The City of Greendale is hosting Community Shred Day. On Saturday, November 5, Dearborn County residents can bring papers to the Greendale Utility Building parking lot to be shredded. The free event will...
WLWT 5
House in Hamilton creating different skeleton displays everyday this month for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio — A woman in Hamilton is creating different skeleton displays each day this month to celebrate Halloween. Dana Adams said she's been doing the daily skeleton displays to bring smiles and entertain neighbors for Halloween. One of the displays shows skeletons taking a bath. Another shows them...
Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’
The rain held off for the Franklin Police Department to hold a Halloween Haunted House event for the community on Sunday afternoon. >>PHOTOS: Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’. “Today’s Halloween Haunted House was a massive success,” the spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department said on...
Here are the 2022 Trick-or-Treat Times in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky
Here's when to collect that candy.
15 Ways to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Cincinnati-Style Chili
Cincinnati-style chili is celebrating its 100th birthday on Oct. 24.
wvxu.org
Here's one way to celebrate 100 years of Cincinnati chili
Cincinnati chili turns 100 this year. The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is marking the occasion by bringing current chili parlor owners together. Why the library? As they say in real estate — location, location, location. "It's not probably a fact that a lot of folks know: Empress...
Top 9 haunted places in Cincinnati you should check out... if you dare
Are ghosts real? That's one question that has divided Americans for generations. You can check out these places around Cincinnati and come up with your own opinion.
dayton.com
Local food pantries say they need more help now than ever
Numbers went up during height of COVID-19 pandemic and did not lower. The need for food for families in Butler County is up, according to local pantry managers. And as the holidays approach, some are asking the public to give a little earlier to help. One pantry experiencing an influx...
Brighton Center shares sad news of sudden death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, a 20-year innovator
Brighton Center has shared the sudden and unexpected death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, on October 20. Frye was a leader, role model, mentor, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher, and Raymond (Erica) Wisher — and many nieces and nephews.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
Fox 19
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
eaglecountryonline.com
City of Lawrenceburg Plans for Future Water Infrastructure Improvement Project on US 50
The City of Lawrenceburg is requesting residents complete the survey. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg intends to apply for an Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) $600,000 grant from the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Wastewater Drinking Water Program to assist with the repair/replacement costs of water lines along the east side of the US 50/Eads Parkway roadside between Tanners Creek Drive to the South Dearborn Regional Sewer District. Grant funding will help the City of Lawrenceburg towards the total cost of the water infrastructure improvement project for our water consumers. The City of Lawrenceburg proposes to also expend an estimated $441,832 in non-CDBG funds on the project.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
wvxu.org
For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan
Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements. The effort...
