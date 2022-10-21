Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Related
arlnow.com
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
Metro: Continued Sidelining Of 7000-Series Trains Could Push Silver Line Opening Past Thanksgiving
Dozens of Metro’s 7000-series train cars sit in the West Falls Church yard. Metro may not be able to open its Silver Line extension serving Dulles Airport before Thanksgiving as planned after the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission rejected the transit agency’s latest request to return more 7000-series trains to service on Monday.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
WJLA
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting near a Fairfax County shopping center Monday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. A person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body that is not considered life-threatening.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
arlnow.com
Work kicks off on major changes to Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City
Work to rebuild Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City and improve safety and transit along the corridor is officially underway. This morning, Arlington County and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority ceremonially broke ground on the long-planned Army Navy Drive “Complete Street” Project, which is intended to make the current multi-lane expanse of Army Navy Drive between S. Joyce Street and 12th Street S. more friendly to pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.
NBC Washington
Bullets Pierce Car, CAVA Restaurant During Downtown Silver Spring Shootout
People going about their daily tasks ducked for cover or ran as fast as they could Monday morning when two men fired guns at each other in downtown Silver Spring, police and witnesses say. The suspects started shooting about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say
Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck the CAVA restaurant and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of hitting, robbing 54-year-old woman at DC Metro station: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect, they say, robbed a 54-year-old woman at a metro station in Northwest, D.C. According to Metro Transit Police (MTPD), the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbia Heights Metro station. Police say the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on...
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
arlnow.com
Two dozen vehicles have windows smashed during overnight vandalism spree
Someone shot out or smashed the windows on two dozen vehicles parked in Arlington during one night last week. The vandalism spree happened overnight between the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 and the morning of Friday, Oct. 21. “An unknown suspect(s) smashed the windows of approximately 24 victim vehicles with...
Driver leaves scene after car slams into apartment building
WASHINGTON — A car slammed into an apartment building in Northeast D.C. just after midnight on Monday morning. Firefighters said the three-story apartment building had to be evacuated while a damage assessment was being made. D.C. firefighters were called to the area 4500 block of Clermont Drive Northeast because...
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
2 armed suspects target BMW drivers near Arundel Mills Mall, Annapolis Mall
Police are investigating if two violent incidents this weekend - one outside an Arundel Mills Walmart and one at an Annapolis Mall parking garage - are related.
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Georgetown robbery suspects caught on camera stealing ATM from salon
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing an ATM from a Georgetown salon. The incident took place in the 2900 block of M Street NW on Oct. 13 around 2:26 a.m. In surveillance video, one suspect enters through a window of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has reached two key agreements to further economic development efforts in White Flint, the Democrat announced during an election forum Sunday in Rockville. His Republican opponent, Reardon Sullivan, faulted the county’s job losses, rising crime and the worsening of public education, alleging the MS-13 gang was “taking over” Gaithersburg and Germantown and that the precepts of critical race theory (CRT) were being taught in elementary schools.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
District tries to find ways to retain teachers, as teachers’ union waits for new contract to be finalized
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Teachers’ Union (WTU) President Jacqueline Lyons said that she is worried that DCPS isn’t keeping enough teachers in their classrooms. “We’ve done our own research… of the 629 that we surveyed, 69 percent said that they’ve considered leaving,” Lyons said. “I was a teacher in Ward 8 for many […]
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0