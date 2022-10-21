ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

mocoshow.com

Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting near a Fairfax County shopping center Monday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. A person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body that is not considered life-threatening.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Work kicks off on major changes to Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City

Work to rebuild Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City and improve safety and transit along the corridor is officially underway. This morning, Arlington County and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority ceremonially broke ground on the long-planned Army Navy Drive “Complete Street” Project, which is intended to make the current multi-lane expanse of Army Navy Drive between S. Joyce Street and 12th Street S. more friendly to pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say

Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck the CAVA restaurant and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
SILVER SPRING, MD
drugstorenews.com

Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area

Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Driver leaves scene after car slams into apartment building

WASHINGTON — A car slammed into an apartment building in Northeast D.C. just after midnight on Monday morning. Firefighters said the three-story apartment building had to be evacuated while a damage assessment was being made. D.C. firefighters were called to the area 4500 block of Clermont Drive Northeast because...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has reached two key agreements to further economic development efforts in White Flint, the Democrat announced during an election forum Sunday in Rockville. His Republican opponent, Reardon Sullivan, faulted the county’s job losses, rising crime and the worsening of public education, alleging the MS-13 gang was “taking over” Gaithersburg and Germantown and that the precepts of critical race theory (CRT) were being taught in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

District tries to find ways to retain teachers, as teachers’ union waits for new contract to be finalized

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Teachers’ Union (WTU) President Jacqueline Lyons said that she is worried that DCPS isn’t keeping enough teachers in their classrooms. “We’ve done our own research… of the 629 that we surveyed, 69 percent said that they’ve considered leaving,” Lyons said. “I was a teacher in Ward 8 for many […]
WASHINGTON, DC
