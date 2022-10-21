Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
Idaho gas prices dropping, Lewiston has highest average price
Gas prices are falling in the Gem State, but Idaho drivers are still getting more tricks than treats in the run-up to Halloween. According to the American Automobile Association, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago.
koze.com
Idaho students’ ISAT scores back on the rise for 2022
The latest statewide results for the Idaho Standards Achievement Test show students’ scores in English language arts are back at pre-pandemic levels, while results in mathematics are much better than last year’s and come close to 2019 scores. The Idaho Standards Achievement Test is administered each spring (except...
koze.com
WA school immunization data shows childhood vaccination rates remain flat
The Washington State Department of Health has updated it’s school immunization data dashboard to include data from the 2021-2022 school year. The newest data included shows that vaccination rates have remained flat. According to a news release, Washington state’s K-12 immunization completion rate for the 2021-2022 school year was...
koze.com
Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets on sale now
Ticket sales for the Idaho Lottery’s $1 million Raffle are underway at vending locations across the state. It’s the sixteenth year for the popular, annual holiday Lottery game that features a guaranteed top prize of $1 million. Like past years, there are only 250,000 tickets at $10 each available.
Comments / 0