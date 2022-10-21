ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association girls' volleyball tournament pairings announced

By Jim Wilson, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcFvh_0ihxzHbL00

The Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association released the seedings and schedule for its girls' volleyball tournament.

Douglas, Nipmuc and Shrewsbury earned No. 1 seeds.

Will be updated as times, dates announced.

Class A

Monday's quarterfinals

No. 5 Grafton at No. 4 Wachusett, 5:15 p.m.

No. 8 Burncoat at No. 1 Shrewsbury, 5:45 p.m.

No. 7 Leominster at No. 2 Algonquin, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's quarterfinal

No. 6 Doherty at No. 3 Nashoba, 6:15 p.m.

Class B

Monday's quarterfinals

No. 5 Millbury vs. No. 4 AMSA, TBA (Forekicks)

No. 8 St. Paul at No. 1 Nipmuc, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals, TBA

No. 6 North Middlesex at No. 3 Groton-Dunstable

No. 7 Monty Tech at No. 2 Valley Tech

Class C

Tuesday's quarterfinals

No. 7 Oxford at No. 2 Whitinsville Christian, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Southbridge at No. 1 Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals, TBA

No. 5 Blackstone-Millville at No. 4 Sutton

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 3 South Lancaster

Tuesday's non-playoff game

Worcester Tech at St. Bernard's, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday's non-playoff game

Tantasqua at Worcester Tech, 4 p.m.

Non-playoff games, TBA

Marlborough at Tantasqua

Keefe Tech at Ayer-Shirley

Marlborough at Keefe Tech

Ayer-Shirley at Bartlett

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association girls' volleyball tournament pairings announced

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

100 When Worcester community members enter the Flourish at Thrive food pantry at 100 Grove St., they will not only find shelves and refrigerators stocked with healthy foods, but a space designed to meet the needs of people with developmental disabilities. A yearlong collaboration between Thrive Support & Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps...
WORCESTER, MA
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham

Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
WRENTHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Paraeducators in Leominster, statewide fight for living wage in new contracts

LEOMINSTER — As they head back to the negotiating table with the Leominster School Department this week, the city’s paraeducators have become part of an effort across the state to improve working conditions for their colleagues. Linda Williams, treasurer of the Paraeducators Association of Leominster Schools, said the union is asking in its new contract for a wage that does not put its members below the poverty line. ...
LEOMINSTER, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception

So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
BROCKTON, MA
WBUR

How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.

On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
BOSTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Invasive knotweed plants roots in Hopkinton

Ed Harrow remembers when his mother discovered vines of bittersweet creeping up the exterior walls of their barn. “My father threw a hissy fit; he was constantly tearing it down, before it tore the barn down,” he said with a chuckle. “But I had no appreciation, until recently, of how really destructive these plants are.”
HOPKINTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Shake Shack Opening New Location in Greater Boston This Month

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. After being in the works for more than a year, a new location of a New York-based group of burger and shake spots is getting ready to open. According to a press release, Shake Shack opens at the Derby Street Shops in...
HINGHAM, MA
informnny.com

State Police searching for Massachusetts man

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are engaged in a search for a missing kayaker around Canadarago Lake just south of Richfield Springs. Troopers were called to the lake early Saturday afternoon when a kayak and other items were found unoccupied. Frederick Mayock, 47 years old,...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy