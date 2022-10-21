Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association girls' volleyball tournament pairings announced
The Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association released the seedings and schedule for its girls' volleyball tournament.
Douglas, Nipmuc and Shrewsbury earned No. 1 seeds.
Will be updated as times, dates announced.
Class A
Monday's quarterfinals
No. 5 Grafton at No. 4 Wachusett, 5:15 p.m.
No. 8 Burncoat at No. 1 Shrewsbury, 5:45 p.m.
No. 7 Leominster at No. 2 Algonquin, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's quarterfinal
No. 6 Doherty at No. 3 Nashoba, 6:15 p.m.
Class B
Monday's quarterfinals
No. 5 Millbury vs. No. 4 AMSA, TBA (Forekicks)
No. 8 St. Paul at No. 1 Nipmuc, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals, TBA
No. 6 North Middlesex at No. 3 Groton-Dunstable
No. 7 Monty Tech at No. 2 Valley Tech
Class C
Tuesday's quarterfinals
No. 7 Oxford at No. 2 Whitinsville Christian, 5 p.m.
No. 8 Southbridge at No. 1 Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals, TBA
No. 5 Blackstone-Millville at No. 4 Sutton
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 3 South Lancaster
Tuesday's non-playoff game
Worcester Tech at St. Bernard's, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday's non-playoff game
Tantasqua at Worcester Tech, 4 p.m.
Non-playoff games, TBA
Marlborough at Tantasqua
Keefe Tech at Ayer-Shirley
Marlborough at Keefe Tech
Ayer-Shirley at Bartlett
