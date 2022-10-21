ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American International College Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

By Emma McCorkindale
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) will hold the AIC Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from AIC, the ceremony will honor 11 inductees, including Pioneer Valley sports journalist Garry Brown. Brown passed away at the age of 90 back in January 2022 and was a longtime sportswriter for The Republican newspaper and author of the weekly column “Hitting to All Fields”, which was about the performance by the AIC Yellow Jackets.

Some of the inductees will be from the 1968-1970 Men’s Basketball teams who won three straight New England regional titles, along with Mark Bousquet who went on to play the part of “The Poodle” in the 1977 hockey movie “Slap Shot” featuring Paul Newman, after a stellar hockey career with AIC.

The Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees are:

  • Mark Bousquet ’73 (Men’s Ice Hickey, Baseball)
  • Garry Brown ’55, Hon’14 (Contributor)
  • Maurice Calenda ’12 (Men’s Track & Field)
  • Jessica Davis ’15 (Women’s Rugby)
  • Linsey Fernandes ’12 (Field Hockey)
  • John Gibbons ’77 (Football)
  • Christine Leone-Devine ’82 (Softball)
  • Cindy Mateus ’01 (Women’s Soccer)
  • Gabe Mokwuah ’92 (Football)
  • Gary Wright (Ice Hockey, Men’s Gold Coach)
  • 1968-70 Men’s Basketball Teams

The induction ceremony will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Henry A. Butova Gymnasium in Springfield.

