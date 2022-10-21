Read full article on original website
You’ll Pay More Next Year To Visit This Popular New Jersey Beach
You're not going to be surprised if I tell you things are getting more expensive. Gas prices came down a little bit, but are now back on the rise, we're spending more at the grocery store, and at retailers too. Well, the summer of 2023 is going to see another...
Mr. Cupcakes to open a new location in Brick, NJ
Mr. Cupcakes, with shops in Clifton, Hawthorne, and Paramus, will soon be opening a shop in Brick. As you might imagine, Mr. Cupcakes sells cupcakes; over 40 different flavors are available. Mr. Cupcakes’ website says:. Our mission is to provide our customers with the best tasting and freshest cupcakes...
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
Last Chance to Check Out These 5 Favorites Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is one week away and the decorations are fantastic this year. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
Ocean City, NJ approves beach tag increase for 2023
It will cost more to go onto an Ocean City beach in 2023 after the City Council approved the first increase for some of the tags in 20 years. Higher costs to maintain the beach are the reason for the increase, according to Council President Pete Madden. The price of seasonal tags has been the same since 2011 while the price of the daily and weekly beach tags has not increased since 2002.
Fort Monmouth now home to cool new 12,000 square-foot craft brewery
Among all of the new businesses set to open at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown’s former military base, one really stands out to me. And even though it looks like Netflix is probably going to have a facility there, a homegrown jersey business is much more exciting to me, and probably to you too.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Owner criticizes cops after ‘aggressive dog’ is shot in Keyport, NJ
KEYPORT — Officials say a police officer fired at a dog that was charging at him in a parking lot late Saturday afternoon but the animal's owner is calling the incident "animal cruelty." Officers responded to a call about an aggressive dog cornering a woman and her own dog...
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Investigators looking for New Jersey driver who fled scene of fatal accident in Toms River, NJ
An early Sunday morning car crash in Toms River has claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman with the driver responsible wanted for questioning by police. An investigation is underway into the accident that took place around 2:10 am between Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue, according to a joint statement on Sunday by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little.
Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
Cute It’s The Best Family Halloween Shows For Ocean County, New Jersey
It's the final days leading up to Halloween and maybe you are looking to find some fun and "kid-friendly" shows to watch with your family. So I decided to put together a list of "family-friendly" Halloween movies that everyone can enjoy at home. I'll be honest: I prefer these movies...
Don’t move away from New Jersey: Life’s not cheaper down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Lifeguards in 3 Shore towns due $400K in unpaid overtime, state says
Lifeguards in three New Jersey towns are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the Labor Department said Friday. Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor failed to pay 347 lifeguards properly during the summers of 2021 and 2022, it said. The Labor Department also found all three towns improperly documented the employment of minors, it said.
New Jersey Police Chief encourages you to be safe and responsible on Halloween this year
There is all kinds of ghosts, goblins, scary creatures, motifs, decorations, and so forth which is part of what makes the folklore fun at Halloween. It's okay to have fun but while you're out trick-or-treating with the kids, going to and from Halloween parties, or enjoying any other part of Halloween festivities make sure that you're being responsible and safe.
There is a 24-hour nostalgic candy-making company right here in NJ
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — With Halloween coming up soon, it’s only fitting to talk about candy. Did you know that “Smarties,” the iconic tablet candies that come in a roll, are made right here in New Jersey?. What is the Smarties story?. According to the website,...
