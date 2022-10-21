ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Mr. Cupcakes to open a new location in Brick, NJ

Mr. Cupcakes, with shops in Clifton, Hawthorne, and Paramus, will soon be opening a shop in Brick. As you might imagine, Mr. Cupcakes sells cupcakes; over 40 different flavors are available. Mr. Cupcakes’ website says:. Our mission is to provide our customers with the best tasting and freshest cupcakes...
BRICK, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Ocean City, NJ approves beach tag increase for 2023

It will cost more to go onto an Ocean City beach in 2023 after the City Council approved the first increase for some of the tags in 20 years. Higher costs to maintain the beach are the reason for the increase, according to Council President Pete Madden. The price of seasonal tags has been the same since 2011 while the price of the daily and weekly beach tags has not increased since 2002.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Investigators looking for New Jersey driver who fled scene of fatal accident in Toms River, NJ

An early Sunday morning car crash in Toms River has claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman with the driver responsible wanted for questioning by police. An investigation is underway into the accident that took place around 2:10 am between Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue, according to a joint statement on Sunday by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Police Chief encourages you to be safe and responsible on Halloween this year

There is all kinds of ghosts, goblins, scary creatures, motifs, decorations, and so forth which is part of what makes the folklore fun at Halloween. It's okay to have fun but while you're out trick-or-treating with the kids, going to and from Halloween parties, or enjoying any other part of Halloween festivities make sure that you're being responsible and safe.
JACKSON, NJ
Toms River, NJ
