Read full article on original website
Related
Panhandle Post
Wildfires in southern Lancaster Co. prompt evacuations near Lincoln
LINCOLN — Two wildfires, propelled by gusty winds and dry conditions, prompted evacuations southwest of the Capital City and destroyed three homes. Two firefighters were injured, one seriously, in battling the blazes which broke out in midafternoon Sunday. Additional information about the injured firefighters was not immediately available Monday...
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
Huskers pull away from Chadron State in exhibition game Sunday
The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers capitalized on its advantages in the paint, and took advantage of bench depth, to top the Chadron State College Eagles 87-60 in an exhibition matchup in Lincoln on Sunday afternoon. "Obviously, they're a Big Ten opponent," said CSC Head Men's Basketball Coach Shane Paben. "They...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0