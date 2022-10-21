Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-and-forth thriller; West Branch wins third straight EBC championship
The Warriors win their 9th straight game after a thrilling 48-38 win against Salem.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 school has abysmal turnout for game the week after big victory
Stanford is just a week removed from downing Notre Dame in South Bend. The Cardinal are 2-5 on the year, sure, but it still had a to be a bit of a letdown to show up to the stadium and see well under 5,000 in attendance for a home matchup against Arizona State.
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
KTAR.com
Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour
PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
citysuntimes.com
Bell Bank Park to host Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash, Arizona Roller Derby Cactus Cup Oct. 21-23
Bell Bank Park is hosting a Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash Friday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. each day. Legacy Sports USA is collaborating with Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company to gear up for Halloween by hosting the Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash, a Halloween-themed event that will include kids trick-or-treating from trunks and tents, 15 glowing hot air balloons spread throughout Bell Bank Park’s 22-acre festival field, tethered hot air balloon rides, inflatables, performances from local dance studios, DJ’s, music, food and pumpkin decorating with Vertuccio Farms pumpkins. Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. will be coordinating all of the hot air balloons and pilots for the glow, as well as operating the tethered balloon rides, which will be available at an additional charge.
Tyrone business deemed total loss after early morning fire
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small business was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene of the fire at the corner of 12th Street and Washington Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to Hookies Fire Department. They said they arrived to find heavy smoke […]
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
AZFamily
Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
phoenixwithkids.net
Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale
The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
azbex.com
Nikola Buys 920 Acres in West Valley
Alternative-fuel truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation has paid $16.5M for a 920-acre site in south Buckeye west of SR 85. The purchaser was listed as Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC, represented by Peak Group LLC. The seller was Hardison Farms. Nikola currently produces battery-powered semitrucks and is working to add hydrogen-fueled trucks...
Valley middle-schooler tells school counselor that unknown male grabbed her while walking from school
PHOENIX — A student at Kyrene School District reported a scary encounter after she left her middle school Wednesday. Phoenix police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. when the student was walking from the Altadeña campus to a nearby YMCA. In a letter to parents, the district...
Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
Penn State student found dead after party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
A cat has been living at a Chandler Home Depot for years providing cuteness and keeping critters away
CHANDLER, Ariz. — If they are lucky, retail stores have that one special employee that customers come to see. For one Home Depot, that employee is a cat. The cat has been a fixture at the Home Depot at 650 N. 54th St. for the past six or seven years.
Johnstown man charged with shooting at onlooker after DUI crash
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail after police say he shot at bystanders after a DUI-related crash at Prospect Homes in Johnstown. Police were sent to the area of Crouse Avenue and Gray Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:03 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. While police were responding to […]
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
