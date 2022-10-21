Bell Bank Park is hosting a Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash Friday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. each day. Legacy Sports USA is collaborating with Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company to gear up for Halloween by hosting the Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash, a Halloween-themed event that will include kids trick-or-treating from trunks and tents, 15 glowing hot air balloons spread throughout Bell Bank Park’s 22-acre festival field, tethered hot air balloon rides, inflatables, performances from local dance studios, DJ’s, music, food and pumpkin decorating with Vertuccio Farms pumpkins. Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. will be coordinating all of the hot air balloons and pilots for the glow, as well as operating the tethered balloon rides, which will be available at an additional charge.

MESA, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO