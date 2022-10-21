ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellwood, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Bell Bank Park to host Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash, Arizona Roller Derby Cactus Cup Oct. 21-23

Bell Bank Park is hosting a Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash Friday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. each day. Legacy Sports USA is collaborating with Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company to gear up for Halloween by hosting the Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash, a Halloween-themed event that will include kids trick-or-treating from trunks and tents, 15 glowing hot air balloons spread throughout Bell Bank Park’s 22-acre festival field, tethered hot air balloon rides, inflatables, performances from local dance studios, DJ’s, music, food and pumpkin decorating with Vertuccio Farms pumpkins. Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. will be coordinating all of the hot air balloons and pilots for the glow, as well as operating the tethered balloon rides, which will be available at an additional charge.
MESA, AZ
WTAJ

Tyrone business deemed total loss after early morning fire

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small business was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene of the fire at the corner of 12th Street and Washington Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to Hookies Fire Department. They said they arrived to find heavy smoke […]
TYRONE, PA
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
PEORIA, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale

The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
GLENDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Nikola Buys 920 Acres in West Valley

Alternative-fuel truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation has paid $16.5M for a 920-acre site in south Buckeye west of SR 85. The purchaser was listed as Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC, represented by Peak Group LLC. The seller was Hardison Farms. Nikola currently produces battery-powered semitrucks and is working to add hydrogen-fueled trucks...
BUCKEYE, AZ
WTAJ

Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State student found dead after party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
WTAJ

Johnstown man charged with shooting at onlooker after DUI crash

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail after police say he shot at bystanders after a DUI-related crash at Prospect Homes in Johnstown. Police were sent to the area of Crouse Avenue and Gray Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:03 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. While police were responding to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy