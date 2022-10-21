ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Cardinals look to extend winning streak against top 10 Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a crucial win against Pitt last Saturday, UofL is heading into their toughest matchup of the season this weekend. The top 10 ranked Demon Deacons head into Louisville on Saturday, and the Cardinals are hoping to make a statement. "Huge game for us," said UofL...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Father of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an email announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that his father, George Fischer, has died. He was 90 years old. Mayor Greg Fischer sent the email out on Tuesday afternoon. His statement said:. "It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: Warm, dry start for Louisville area with much-needed rainfall possible later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The unseasonably warm weather from this past weekend will continue into early this week. Temperatures are once again expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday, and there’s a small chance the record high breaks. The old record high in Louisville is 82 degrees, set back in 2010. Monday’s forecast in Louisville is for partly cloudy skies and highs around 80 degrees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
TAYLORSVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New luxury event space nearing completion in Germantown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new luxury event space is almost complete in Germantown. "Germantown Gables" is a 12,550 square foot space that serves as an indoor/outdoor venue for weddings and other special events. The space is located at 986 Swan Street in a former industrial space that was once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL study reveals e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study reveals the concerning impact of vaping on the heart. Researchers at the University of Louisville recently discovered e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias. The assistant professor who led the study told WLKY the results are concerning, especially as vaping becomes more popular among teenagers and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy