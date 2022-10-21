Read full article on original website
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
UofL volleyball sets home attendance record in win over Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 9,000 people were at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday as UofL took on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This was a special moment for the Cardinals, setting a new record for attendance with 9,058 fans being announced in total. And that huge crowd...
Cardinals look to extend winning streak against top 10 Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a crucial win against Pitt last Saturday, UofL is heading into their toughest matchup of the season this weekend. The top 10 ranked Demon Deacons head into Louisville on Saturday, and the Cardinals are hoping to make a statement. "Huge game for us," said UofL...
Louisville native Jacob Abel to compete in Indy Lights again next season
Louisville native Jacob Abel will race full-time in Indy Lights for the second straight season. The Trinity High School graduate will drive the No. 51 Abel Motorsports entry once again. Abel had five top-five finishes during his rookie Indy Lights season in 2022. “I’m really excited to be back with...
Students, staff at Bellarmine University decorate dorms for indoor family trick-or-treating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Bellarmine University will be getting into the Halloween spirit Monday night as their dormitories become avenues for trick or treating. Bellarmine is hosting its 20th annual "Hall O' Treats" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. This is the first time since...
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
Frazier Museum launching online bourbon subscription that delivers rare bottles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hard to find bourbon could soon be delivered directly to your doorsteps thanks to Frazier History Museum. The museum announced its new bourbon club "Bourbon Limited" on Tuesday, which is an online bourbon subscription service that will have "exclusive bottles from the greatest names in American whiskey."
Father of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer dies at 90
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an email announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that his father, George Fischer, has died. He was 90 years old. Mayor Greg Fischer sent the email out on Tuesday afternoon. His statement said:. "It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father...
Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
Weekly weather planner: Warm, dry start for Louisville area with much-needed rainfall possible later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The unseasonably warm weather from this past weekend will continue into early this week. Temperatures are once again expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday, and there’s a small chance the record high breaks. The old record high in Louisville is 82 degrees, set back in 2010. Monday’s forecast in Louisville is for partly cloudy skies and highs around 80 degrees.
Sherman Minton project officials release tentative closures for rest of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials for the Sherman Minton Renewal project have released tentative dates for closures during the rest of this year. Closures for November are currently scheduled for eastbound on Interstate 64 on the weekends. They will be as follows:. Beginning after 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11,...
This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
Orionid meteor shower: Why this week could be great for viewing around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The famous Halley’s Comet brings Earth an annual light show each fall season called the Orionid meteor shower. Space debris and dust from the comet's trail is what causes each shooting star. The Orionids get their name from where they come from. The meteors radiate...
Louisville clergy and LMPD leaders gather to brainstorm on best ways to drive down crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the clergy in Louisville gathered alongside police leaders Wednesday for a meeting of the minds to discuss collaboration between the groups focusing on driving down crime at New Zion Baptist Church in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. "So that together we can intelligently address the...
New luxury event space nearing completion in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new luxury event space is almost complete in Germantown. "Germantown Gables" is a 12,550 square foot space that serves as an indoor/outdoor venue for weddings and other special events. The space is located at 986 Swan Street in a former industrial space that was once...
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
Several cattle were caught in Cherokee Park, police still searching for one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a cow on the loose in Louisville, and people are warned if spotted not to approach it. On Friday, nearly a dozen cattle ended up in Cherokee Park after a crash involving a cattle truck. Seven were found quickly. "Everybody that was...
In Their Own Words: Alexandra Martindale, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Alexandra Martindale, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 9. Why are you running for Metro Council?. "We have serious issues in Louisville including violent crime, lack of...
UofL study reveals e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study reveals the concerning impact of vaping on the heart. Researchers at the University of Louisville recently discovered e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias. The assistant professor who led the study told WLKY the results are concerning, especially as vaping becomes more popular among teenagers and...
