royalpurplenews.com

Warhawk Football’s new big name

After losing their first game, the UW-Whitewater football team is now on a tear. One of the reasons for their success is offensive weapon Tommy Coates. He is a sophomore wide receiver and has put together an impressive stat line up to this point in the season. Coates was a...
WHITEWATER, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
cdrecycler.com

Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee

A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Schley Designed Tudor Mansion in Shorewood, WI Overlooking Lake Michigan Lists for $2,849,900

The Mansion in Shorewood offers beautiful backyard with outdoor granite Kit, pergola dining area and Firepit, now available for sale. This home located at 4496 North Lake Dr, Shorewood, Wisconsin; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,136 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Campbell – RE/MAX United – Cedarburg – (Phone: 414-331-7888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Shorewood.
SHOREWOOD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Judge says Milwaukee’s GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge

MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort. The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
KENOSHA, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
wortfm.org

WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

In-person early voting starts Tuesday, here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Voters can cast their absentee ballot in person starting on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at one of several early voting locations across Milwaukee. Early voting kicks off with several major statewide races, including governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot. Wisconsin voters can register to vote in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
liveforlivemusic.com

Widespread Panic Gets Tour Manager Involved On Second Night In Milwaukee [Audio]

Widespread Panic returned to the Riverside Theater on Saturday night to rock the venue with extended scorchers and fan-favorite covers for the band’s second of three shows in Milwaukee. Sunshine and college game day in Brew Town ensured that most attendees were buzzing as they staggered toward the legendary theater. Like always, the six-headed monster from Athens, GA didn’t disappoint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

