The topic of Black hair, with its tangled history, has expanded beyond the safe space of a person's salon or barber shop and into the legal code. A Massachusetts charter school brought the conversation to a national stage in 2017 when two Black girls were disciplined for wearing hair extensions. The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts filed a complaint against the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School for disciplining Black and biracial students based on a policy the school said was meant to "foster a culture that emphasizes education rather than style, fashion or materialism."

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO