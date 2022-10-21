Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
‘Best Corner in the Back Bay' at Center of Lease Dispute Lawsuit
A fast-growing yoga apparel chain has sued the developer behind a building under construction at the corner of Newbury and Dartmouth streets in Boston's Back Bay, claiming it violated a lease agreement by backing out of the deal at the last minute in favor of another tenant willing to pay more.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Green Line Service Restored Downtown Boston After Power Problems
MBTA Green Line service has been restored in downtown Boston after a power problem caused a suspension durig the evening rush hour, the agency said Tuesday. Service was temporarily suspended between Haymarket and Park Street. Riders can use the Orange Line from North Station or Haymarket to get through downtown.
nbcboston.com
Snowport Marketplace Doubles in Size for 2nd Year, With 120 Vendors
Heading into its second holiday shopping season in Boston's Seaport, The Holiday Market at Snowport is nearly doubling in size to boast more than 120 vendors this year. Snowport disclosed the names of around 20 new vendors this year, including:. Apparel and accessories: The Drift Collective, Oceanum Vela, Patches &...
nbcboston.com
Shake Shack Opening New Location in Greater Boston This Month
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. After being in the works for more than a year, a new location of a New York-based group of burger and shake spots is getting ready to open. According to a press release, Shake Shack opens at the Derby Street Shops in...
nbcboston.com
Boston Neighbors — and a Skateboard — Helped Save an Antique Organ From the Landfill
A group of neighbors in Boston's Jamaica Plain helped save an antique organ from the landfill last week... with a little help from a passing skateboarder. Universal Hub reports that a photo of the "Golden Toned" organ, which is about 100 years old, was posted on the Everything Free JP Facebook page last week, telling people the large musical instrument had been placed on the curb on Weld Hill Street in Forest Hills on trash day.
nbcboston.com
Wu Appeals For Outside Help At Mass. And Cass
About half of the people camped in a stretch of Boston known as "Mass. and Cass" most recently resided in another city or town, underlining the regional nature of the addiction and homelessness crises straining the area, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. While her administration continues to grapple with how...
nbcboston.com
Crowning Moments: How These Black Women's Hair Journeys Changed Their Lives
The topic of Black hair, with its tangled history, has expanded beyond the safe space of a person's salon or barber shop and into the legal code. A Massachusetts charter school brought the conversation to a national stage in 2017 when two Black girls were disciplined for wearing hair extensions. The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts filed a complaint against the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School for disciplining Black and biracial students based on a policy the school said was meant to "foster a culture that emphasizes education rather than style, fashion or materialism."
nbcboston.com
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
nbcboston.com
Boston City and Neighborhood Leaders Detail Efforts to Improve Public Safety After Deadly Weekend
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu met with city and neighborhood leaders on Tuesday to discuss an apparent rise in violence in the city and what can be done to improve public safety. This comes after three people were fatally shot over two days this weekend. Wu said the meeting between clergy...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Students See Slipping Marks on National Exams
Results released Monday from a national set of reading and math exams given to fourth and eighth graders show a concerning drop in student achievement in Massachusetts, according to The Boston Globe. Across the four tests, Massachusetts returned scores that were the lowest since at least 2003, the Globe reports,...
nbcboston.com
Cloudy and Soggy Sunday in New England
We have a soggy Sunday on our hands as we come off of a picturesque Saturday. A coastal low continues to develop to our south and this swings in our weather change. Showers have already been affecting the Cape and islands and more rain heads in from the southeast. Afternoon...
nbcboston.com
Man Crossing I-93 on Foot Hit and Killed by SUV Near Boston Shopping Center
A man walking across Interstate 93 in Boston was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, police said. The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. near the South Bay shopping center, around exit 15, according to Massachusetts State Police. According to an initial investigation, it appears the man had...
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
nbcboston.com
Mystery in Billerica as FBI Searches for Evidence in Concord River
The FBI is conducting an underwater search for evidence in the Concord River in Billerica, Massachusetts, but they aren't saying what case the investigation is connected to. The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team, which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division. Local police are not involved with the search.
nbcboston.com
2 Men Dead in Fatal NH Plane Crash IDed as NTSB Releases New Details
The two men who died when their small plane crashed into a residential building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday have been identified. The Keene Police Department identified them Monday as Lawrence Marchiony, a 41-year-old from Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, a 60-year-old from Townshend, Vermont. Police said Monday...
nbcboston.com
Charlestown High School Placed on Lockdown Over Report of Person With Gun
Charlestown High School in Boston was placed on lockdown over a report of a person with a gun, Boston police said Tuesday. Police said they caught up with a person matching the description near the school, but no one was arrested, no injuries were reported and no weapon was found.
nbcboston.com
Schools Locked Down, College Cancels Classes After Worcester Shooting
Schools were placed in lockdown and a local college canceled classes for the day after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday morning. Worcester police said they responded to a report of a gunshot in the 400 block of Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
nbcboston.com
Oliver Ames High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat
Oliver Ames High School in Easton, Massachusetts, was evacuated Tuesday over a bomb threat, according to the police department. Police said they were called to the school around noon. The building was evacuated and investigators are searching the building for anything suspicious. All other Easton schools have been put under a stay in place order.
nbcboston.com
Bomb Squad Responds to Bellingham House Fire, Possible Hand Grenades Inside
A bomb squad was called to a house fire Sunday night in Bellingham, Massachusetts, because firefighters on scene were told there could possibly be hand grenades inside the basement. Bellingham's fire chief confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the bomb squad responded to the Farm Street home and secured the scene.
