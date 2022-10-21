Read full article on original website
The Phillies are Heading to the World Series
For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series. They defeat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS. These are the moments the Phillies envisioned when they signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract on Feb. 28, 2019.
Aaron Judge Headlines Yankees’ Potential Free Agents
Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ biggest impending free agent, but he’s not the only one. While things can change between now and the official start of free agency, New York has nine major league players slated for the open market. Two other household names have options and could become free agents, too. Here’s a look at the full list.
Who Is Most Likely to Throw Out the Phillies First Pitch at the World Series?
The first pitch is a piece of tradition almost entirely unique to baseball. Sure the 76ers have their bell ringer, the Flyers have their puck drop, and the Union has their drum beater, but there's nothing quite so special as throwing out the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Vows to #WinForVin in KBO League
Dodgers fan favorite Yasiel Puig is currently playing on a stage he's familiar with in the postseason. Puig played in the postseason for the Boys in Blue in the six seasons he was in LA. Nowadays, he's helping out the Kiwomm Heroes in the postseason while honoring his hero and...
Dodgers Polls: How Do Fans Feel About a Kenley Jansen Reunion?
There were rumblings over the weekend that former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen might be interested in a reunion with his former team. Jansen, who spent 12 years in L.A., including 10 as their closer, went to Atlanta on a one-year deal last offseason and is now a free agent once again.
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
O-Lineman: ‘Matter of Time’ Until a Big Day for Run Game
NASHVILLE – Aaron Brewer might not even know who Bum Phillips was. After all, the Tennessee Titans left guard was born in 1997, two decades after the former Houston Oilers coach famously said of the franchise’s pursuit of a Super Bowl berth, ““Last year we knocked on the door. This year we beat on it. Next year we’re gonna kick the son of a bitch in.”
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
J.J. and Kealia Watt announce birth of first child, Koa
One of football's biggest families just got a little bit bigger. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, announced Tuesday the arrival of their son Koa James Watt, who was born on Sunday. Fortunately for J.J., the Cardinals were playing "Thursday Night Football" last week.
Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price?
The Los Angeles Rams were in on trying to land Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, only to see the star running back head elsewhere in the NFC West, to the Niners. But the Rams are apparently back on the phone with the selling-off-pieces Panthers, and are showing interest in another one of the Carolina standout players.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
