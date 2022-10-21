ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Phillies are Heading to the World Series

For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series. They defeat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS. These are the moments the Phillies envisioned when they signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract on Feb. 28, 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aaron Judge Headlines Yankees’ Potential Free Agents

Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ biggest impending free agent, but he’s not the only one. While things can change between now and the official start of free agency, New York has nine major league players slated for the open market. Two other household names have options and could become free agents, too. Here’s a look at the full list.
BRONX, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Vows to #WinForVin in KBO League

Dodgers fan favorite Yasiel Puig is currently playing on a stage he's familiar with in the postseason. Puig played in the postseason for the Boys in Blue in the six seasons he was in LA. Nowadays, he's helping out the Kiwomm Heroes in the postseason while honoring his hero and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers Polls: How Do Fans Feel About a Kenley Jansen Reunion?

There were rumblings over the weekend that former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen might be interested in a reunion with his former team. Jansen, who spent 12 years in L.A., including 10 as their closer, went to Atlanta on a one-year deal last offseason and is now a free agent once again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

O-Lineman: ‘Matter of Time’ Until a Big Day for Run Game

NASHVILLE – Aaron Brewer might not even know who Bum Phillips was. After all, the Tennessee Titans left guard was born in 1997, two decades after the former Houston Oilers coach famously said of the franchise’s pursuit of a Super Bowl berth, ““Last year we knocked on the door. This year we beat on it. Next year we’re gonna kick the son of a bitch in.”
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?

A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

J.J. and Kealia Watt announce birth of first child, Koa

One of football's biggest families just got a little bit bigger. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, announced Tuesday the arrival of their son Koa James Watt, who was born on Sunday. Fortunately for J.J., the Cardinals were playing "Thursday Night Football" last week.

