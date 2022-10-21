Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kenny Pickett’s Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Which, quite honestly, is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers aren't going to miss out on a year of their next franchise quarterback if they decide to start looking toward the future. And with the trade deadline approaching, maybe it's time to start thinking about the offseason - and the assets the team can acquire to build on the roster they already have.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Reveal Two Injured Starters, Key RB to ‘Miss Some Time’
The Denver Broncos are paying a heavy price to lose games. As if dropping precious games isn't bad enough, the Broncos are losing key players to injury game after game. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster special-teamer types, but key players. Most Broncos fans don't need a reminder of all the tier-one talent this team has lost to the injury bug since the season began.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? ‘Not Seeing It!’ Says Buffalo Insider
By almost all accounts, the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a frontrunner to sign Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from rehabbing his torn ACL. Those "accounts'' even include people who work for the Bills, highlighted by Von Miller. “He’s coming here, man,” Miller said last week, as he has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Garo Yepremian’s Comedic, Tragic Career and Triumphant Life
At first blush, anyway, it looked like some sort of social science experiment playing out in real time. If you were being pursued by a man nearly twice your weight and considerably taller, with designs of driving you into the ground like a smoker snubbing out a cigarette, would it be an exercise in fight? Or in flight? For Garo Yepremian, the answer was a frantic combination of both.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Inactive Info
It's mostly good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will have to do without Emmanuel Ogbah. The defensive end and team's pass rusher will be inactive because of the back injury that kept him...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price?
The Los Angeles Rams were in on trying to land Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, only to see the star running back head elsewhere in the NFC West, to the Niners. But the Rams are apparently back on the phone with the selling-off-pieces Panthers, and are showing interest in another one of the Carolina standout players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick
It's been a difficult week for the first two picks of the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 draft class. Just two days after first-round pick and All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury that has his status as "week-to-week," the Falcons released defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, who was selected No. 47 overall.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fantasy Football Week 8: Add and Drop
Each week I'll list the best widely available free agents for fantasy football — I define "widely available" as being owned in around half of all ESPN or Yahoo leagues — and some guys who are probably better off in the free agent pool than collecting dust on your roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Throws First TD of Season vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders offense is back in business after scoring its first touchdown of the day. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting his first game of the season after Carson Wentz was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) threw his first touchdown of the season to running back Antonio Gibson. The nine-yard pass...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL says referees didn’t get Mike Evans’ autograph
The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday didn’t ask for an autograph. “After speaking with the individuals involved, we have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 7
The 49ers wished for a chance at redemption. But Sunday's game was not even close to the heartbreaker that was when Jimmy Garoppolo missed Emmanuel Sanders three years ago. Here are the five takeaways from the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 1. Catch me if you can. DeMeco...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets’ Breece Hall Ruled Out With Knee Injury
One quarter after a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets an early lead against the Broncos, rookie running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a knee injury. New York's second-round pick was slow to get up after a two-yard run with three...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak with their 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that victory closed the gap between their national believers and national skeptics. After having a range of 8 to 23 in the 10 national power rankings we survey, that gap closed to 7 to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 9
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets’ 16-9 win over Broncos
The New York Jets didn't feel much like celebrating their 16-9 escape of the punchless Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Jets lost Breece Hall to a left knee injury in the second quarter and coach Robert Saleh said the initial diagnosis is an ACL tear that would end the running back's rookie sensational season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Suffered Partially Torn Hamstring, per Report
The injury that will sideline Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday is a partially torn hamstring, also known as a grade 2 hamstring strain, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports. Wilson, who wanted to try to play through the injury, already will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets and may...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee Injury As RB Scores 2 TDs Win vs. Lions?
Dak Prescott stole the headlines on Sunday as the Cowboys rolled past Detroit 24-6 at AT&T Stadium, but Ezekiel Elliott also had himself a day as a "bruising'' runner who may have himself absorbed a bruise. The now-veteran running back found paydirt twice as he looked like the Zeke of...
