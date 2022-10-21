Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Joseph R “Bubber” Florence 1961~2022
Mr. Joseph R “Bubber” Florence, II, 61, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in his home. Born October 8, 1961 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Ruth Marie (Minnick) Florence. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022
Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle obituary 1947~2022
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle, 74, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 22, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1947 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Josephine (Spidel) Kunkle. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He attended King...
Richard Lynn Souder obituary 1948~2022
Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village. He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr. Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant...
Regina B Woodring obituary 1932~2022
Mrs. Regina B Woodring, 90, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in her home. Born September 8, 1932 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Delbert S. Barkdoll, Sr., and Lois G. (Stouffer) Barkdoll. She attended Smithsburg High School. She married Aaron...
Charles A “Bud” Fahrney 1924~2022
Mr. Charles A “Bud” Fahrney, 98, of Fayetteville, PA, formerly of Quincy, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, PA. Born March 14, 1924, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Burtis H and Hazel (Cook) Fahrney. He and his wife...
Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022
Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
Mary Jane Sharpe obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Mary Jane Sharpe (Fox), 74, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, was set free of pain Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. Born October 27, 1947 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Mr. Robert F. Fox of Upton, PA and the late Carma G. (Meek) Fox. She...
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair 1924~2022
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair (Naugle) died on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, at the age of 98.2 in the residence of her son, John, at 11611 Prices Church Road in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, where she permanently resided for approximately 12 years following her husband’s death in 2010. Born on...
Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022
Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz obituary 1942~2022
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his home. Born September 4, 1942 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John P. Wertz, Sr. and Florence J. (Smith) Wertz. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with...
Robert E “Bob” Mowen obituary 1943~2022
Robert E “Bob” Mowen, Jr., 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 17, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Zentmyer) Mowen. He graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of...
Janet A Mickelinc obituary 1942~2022
Mrs. Janet A Mickelinc (Broyles), 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 22, 1942, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna F. (LaRue) Broyles. She graduated from Martinsburg, WV High School with the class...
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd obituary 1938~2022
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd, Sr., 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge. Born February 6, 1938, in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late F. Glennon and E. Jean Myers Loyd. His beloved wife, Peggy A. Brooks Loyd, preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise 2000~2022
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise, 22, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born May 1, 2000 the daughter of Brandi and Jim Swaskoski and Edward A. Wise. Ali was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She enjoyed painting and spending time at...
4th annual tree festival
The 4th Annual Festival of trees, sponsored by the Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB), needs talented tree decorators who want to show off their holiday decorating talents. Decorated Christmas trees will be featured during the annual event at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center over the holiday season. The 2022...
Lester Clyde Hoch Jr. obituary 1961~2022
Lester Clyde Hoch Jr., age 61 of Shippensburg, PA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1961 in Chambersburg, PA to the late Lester Clyde Hoch, Sr and Edna V. (Holtry) Hoch. Lester was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor for Westminster...
Harvey Benjamin Christ obituary 1952~2022
Harvey Benjamin Christ, 70, died Saturday October 15, 2022 at Indiana Regional Hospital. Born February 7, 1952 in Allentown, PA. He was the son of Warren G Christ and Sarah M (Strauss) Christ and was the brother of Elwood (Woody) Christ of Gettysburg who passed away January 14, 2014. Harvey...
Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022
Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0