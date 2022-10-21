ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022

Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Richard Lynn Souder obituary 1948~2022

Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village. He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr. Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant...
NEWVILLE, PA
Regina B Woodring obituary 1932~2022

Mrs. Regina B Woodring, 90, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in her home. Born September 8, 1932 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Delbert S. Barkdoll, Sr., and Lois G. (Stouffer) Barkdoll. She attended Smithsburg High School. She married Aaron...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022

Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022

Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Janet A Mickelinc obituary 1942~2022

Mrs. Janet A Mickelinc (Broyles), 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 22, 1942, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna F. (LaRue) Broyles. She graduated from Martinsburg, WV High School with the class...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd obituary 1938~2022

Patrick V “Pat” Loyd, Sr., 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge. Born February 6, 1938, in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late F. Glennon and E. Jean Myers Loyd. His beloved wife, Peggy A. Brooks Loyd, preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022

Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
WAYNESBORO, PA
4th annual tree festival

The 4th Annual Festival of trees, sponsored by the Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB), needs talented tree decorators who want to show off their holiday decorating talents. Decorated Christmas trees will be featured during the annual event at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center over the holiday season. The 2022...
Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022

Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
BENDERSVILLE, PA
