Golf Saudi head walks back threat to start his own majors if LIV Golf players aren’t welcomed at the four majors

ABU DHABI – Jared Gordon is taking a refreshing approach heading into his fight with Paddy Pimblett. Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) takes on Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pimblett has emerged as one of the biggest stars on the roster, and Gordon hopes he can capitalize on that – but not by trash talking him.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO