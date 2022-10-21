Read full article on original website
WRAL
Consumer confidence fell in October as inflation takes a toll
CNN — US consumer confidence fell in October to the lowest level since July as high borrowing costs and soaring inflation take their toll on household budgets. The consumer confidence index slumped to 102.5 from a revised 107.8 in September, according to data released Tuesday by the Conference Board. Economists were expecting a reading of 106.5, per estimates from Refinitiv. A reading above 100 signals consumers have an optimistic attitude toward the economy. In February 2020, the consumer confidence index was 132.6.
WRAL
Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects
CNN — After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
WRAL
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the West rebuilding Ukraine. Beyond Ukraine’s stunning recent battlefield successes, eight months of war have rendered the country a physical, financial and economic basket case. Millions of refugees have fled, the country’s gross domestic product has shrunk by about one-third, and the government, its budget depleted by the war, runs monthly deficits of $4 billion or more — mainly financed by Western grants, a lifeline for teachers, retirees living on pensions and millions of others.
WRAL
US home prices continued to lose momentum in August
CNN — US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market. Home prices rose 13% in August from the year before, a smaller jump than the 15.6% growth seen in...
WRAL
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
CNN — General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
WRAL
Fact check: Ad says Democrats opposed hiring more border agents, deporting felons, ending 'catch and release'
An ad from a conservative nonprofit called Citizens for Sanity uses video footage of a person climbing over a border fence and of masses of people on foot to claim that Democrats support "open borders." The 30-second ad gives viewers the impression that the U.S. is being overrun by people...
WRAL
Natural gas exporters: market to be tight until 2025
CAIRO — The leader of the coalition of gas-exporting countries said Tuesday the group expects demand for the fuel to far outstrip supply until 2025 amid a global energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine. Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Mohamed Hamel, of Algeria, said...
