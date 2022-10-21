Illinois' 14th District was by far the closest congressional race in the state last cycle and once again remains tight this year. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood, a nurse from Naperville, was first elected in 2018, defeating longtime GOP Rep. Randy Hultgren in a long shot pick-up of what was a Republican stronghold for decades, as Democrats took control of the U.S. House. That victory made Underwood the first African American, the first woman and the first Millennial to ever represent the majority-white district.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO