North Side Residents Share Concerns With Police Amid Rash of Violent Crime
Chicago police from the 19th district are hosting "conversations with a commander" to gather public input and develop a strategic plan for next year as highly-publicized crimes impact the North Side. At a meeting in Lincoln Park on Tuesday, community members were invited to ask questions and provide feedback to...
CPD Searches for Answers After 8-Year-Old Fatally Shot Inside Douglas Apartment Building
Chicago police are trying to piece together the events that led up to the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy Monday evening inside an apartment building in the city's Douglas neighborhood, officials say. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:48 p.m. at the Lawless Gardens apartment complex in the 3600...
Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured in Shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 31-year-old man was critically wounded after a shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city's South Side, according to police. Police said the individuals were in a car just before 1:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when they were both struck by gunfire.
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
Man Critically Injured in Hit-And-Run in Back of the Yards
A man was critically wounded Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to officials,. The man, 63, was standing on the sidewalk at about 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue when the driver of a white sedan traveling northbound struck a parked vehicle, causing it to shift onto the curb and strike the pedestrian, Chicago police said.
Boy, 8, Dies After Being Shot in the Head Inside Douglas Apartment, Chicago Police Say
An 8-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday evening in the Douglas community on Chicago's South Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:48 p.m. at the Lawless Gardens apartment complex in the 3600 of South Rhodes Avenue. According to police, the victim was inside a residence with other...
Public Safety ‘Wonder Woman' Uses Experience to Help Victims of Domestic Violence
Wearing a bright red cape with the Wonder Woman emblem on the back, Yvette Hunter walks the halls of The Loretto Hospital in Chicago's Austin neighborhood with an extra-special superpower. Hunter earned the "Wonder Woman" nickname from a fellow public safety officer. "The fact that I am a woman and...
Man Shot, Killed Inside Hallway of Irving Park Apartment Building
A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside an apartment hallway in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. About 9:10 p.m., the 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, Chicago police said. He stepped...
Witness Describes Scene Where 5 Shot During Illegal Street Race in Brighton Park
Chicago police were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to the city's Brighton Park community for reports of a massive car caravan. They arrived to find roughly 100 cars and people taking over the intersection of Kedzie and Archer avenues, with drivers drifting and doing donuts. Then, shots rang out. Five...
Woman Claims Hair Straightener Caused Uterine Cancer, Files Lawsuit in Chicago
Thirty-two-year-old Jenny Mitchell had been using chemical hair relaxers and straighteners for more than two decades by the time of her diagnosis of uterine cancer. After a full hysterectomy, she said she is now experiencing menopause. On Friday, Mitchell filed a lawsuit against L'Oreal, USA, one of a number of...
One of the Hardest U.S. Colleges To Get Into in 2023 is in Chicago, And It Ranks Ahead of Columbia and Brown
A list detailing the hardest colleges for prospective students to be accepted into for 2023 has been released, and it shows two Chicago-area universities among the 25 hardest schools to get into in the U.S. The list was compiled by Niche, a school district and college ranking and review website...
Illinois Election 2022: Your Guide to Voting in the Midterms
Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. The 2022 midterm elections are well underway in Illinois, with early voting now open across the state ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Here's a look at some essential resources and information to help you feel prepared and informed as you perform your civic duty and make your voice heard.
Illinois Midterm Race to Watch: 14th District
Illinois' 14th District was by far the closest congressional race in the state last cycle and once again remains tight this year. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood, a nurse from Naperville, was first elected in 2018, defeating longtime GOP Rep. Randy Hultgren in a long shot pick-up of what was a Republican stronghold for decades, as Democrats took control of the U.S. House. That victory made Underwood the first African American, the first woman and the first Millennial to ever represent the majority-white district.
Hyundai Stolen on Chicago's North Side in Crime Similar to Viral TikTok ‘Challenge'
A woman says that her car was stolen from her home in Humboldt Park, with thieves potentially using a tactic that has gained notoriety on social media in recent months as thefts have skyrocketed in Chicago. The victim in the case says that her car was stolen from her home,...
Twitter Reacts to Bears' Celebratory Locker Room Video After Win
Twitter reacts to Bears' celebratory locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a monkey off their back after snapping their three-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The team showed its potential in all phases. They recorded 33 points...
What Are The Side Effects of The Flu Vaccine?
With the weather getting colder and flu season approaching, many are arranging appointments to get both a flu vaccine and a bivalent COVID-19 booster. As health experts expect the upcoming flu season to be the most active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what side effects could be expected after getting inoculated against influenza.
‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu
"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
Luke Richardson's Calming Presence Rubbing Off on Blackhawks
Luke Richardson's calming presence rubbing off on Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have become one of the NHL's early surprises of the campaign after stringing together three straight multi-goal comeback wins after an 0-2-0 start, in a season where they were projected to be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick.
