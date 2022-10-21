ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Critically Injured in Hit-And-Run in Back of the Yards

A man was critically wounded Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to officials,. The man, 63, was standing on the sidewalk at about 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue when the driver of a white sedan traveling northbound struck a parked vehicle, causing it to shift onto the curb and strike the pedestrian, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot, Killed Inside Hallway of Irving Park Apartment Building

A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside an apartment hallway in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. About 9:10 p.m., the 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, Chicago police said. He stepped...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Conversations With a Commander

Chicago police from the 19th district are hosting “conversations with a commander” to gather public input and develop a strategic plan for next year as highly-publicized crimes impact the North Side.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Election 2022: Your Guide to Voting in the Midterms

Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. The 2022 midterm elections are well underway in Illinois, with early voting now open across the state ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Here's a look at some essential resources and information to help you feel prepared and informed as you perform your civic duty and make your voice heard.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Midterm Race to Watch: 14th District

Illinois' 14th District was by far the closest congressional race in the state last cycle and once again remains tight this year. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood, a nurse from Naperville, was first elected in 2018, defeating longtime GOP Rep. Randy Hultgren in a long shot pick-up of what was a Republican stronghold for decades, as Democrats took control of the U.S. House. That victory made Underwood the first African American, the first woman and the first Millennial to ever represent the majority-white district.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Hyundai Kia thefts

Hyundai Stolen on Chicago's North Side in Crime Similar to Viral TikTok ‘Challenge'. A woman says that her car was stolen from her home in Humboldt Park, with thieves potentially using a tactic that has gained notoriety on social media in recent months as thefts have skyrocketed in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Are The Side Effects of The Flu Vaccine?

With the weather getting colder and flu season approaching, many are arranging appointments to get both a flu vaccine and a bivalent COVID-19 booster. As health experts expect the upcoming flu season to be the most active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what side effects could be expected after getting inoculated against influenza.
NBC Chicago

‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu

"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Luke Richardson's Calming Presence Rubbing Off on Blackhawks

Luke Richardson's calming presence rubbing off on Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have become one of the NHL's early surprises of the campaign after stringing together three straight multi-goal comeback wins after an 0-2-0 start, in a season where they were projected to be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick.
CHICAGO, IL
