Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Arizona GOP Governor Candidate Kari Lake, Who Has Spread Election Conspiracies, Raises Cash From Business Leaders
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has pushed false conspiracies about the 2020 election, has seen financial support from corporate leaders in her bid for office. Lake is one of at least 20 Republican candidates for governor who have either disputed or outright denied the results of the 2020...
Biden Gets Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot, Promotes Vaccine
President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and got his updated COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, as he urged millions of people who have yet to be boosted to do so by Halloween, if possible, so they can gather safely with family and friends this holiday season. “Get vaccinated,” he said,...
Crime dominates New York gubernatorial election debate as race tightens
NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul will square off on Tuesday night in her only debate against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, who has hammered the Democratic incumbent over crime in a race that public opinion polls show is tightening.
Dr Oz rules out supporting federal abortion ban if elected to US Senate during Pennsylvania midterm debate
Dr Mehmet Oz has said he would not support a federal abortion if elected to the US Senate, arguing the issue ought to be left up to the individual states. Speaking at a debate with Democrat John Fetterman, designed to help voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania decide on their candidate, the one-time television celebrity was asked if he would back a bill being proposed by fellow Republican Lindsay Graham.“Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks. I know that you’ve been asked about this question before. If the vote...
Fake Billionaire, Harvard Grad Poseur Justin Costello Denied Bail After Judge Calls Him ‘Economic Danger' to Public
The former fugitive Justin Costello was ordered detained without bail pending trial because he is seen as a serious flight risk and economic danger to the community, a federal judge said in a court filing. Costello is accused of posing as a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and an Iraq War...
Sunshine Protection Act
What is the Sunshine Protection Act And How Would It Affect Daylight Saving Time?. Legislation that was unanimously passed by the Senate earlier this year, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, would effectively eliminate the seasonal changing of clocks and make daylight saving time permanent.
Political emails
Getting Too Many Political Emails and Robocalls? Here's How to Hit ‘Do Not Disturb'. Midterm elections are almost here and fiercely fought races are running out of time. That means political campaigns are calling, emailing and texting. If the hunt for votes has become annoying, here are some ways to put a stop to it.
