ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely

By HH Staff
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVoiB_0ihxxKB600

Pro Football Focus ranked the Indianapolis Colts offensive line the worst in the NFL heading into the Jacksonville Jaguars game.

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The offensive line had given up 21 sacks before pitching a shutout on 58-pass attempts against the Jaguars.

It stood to reckon the unit redeemed itself, and the offensive line would climb out of the PFF cellar.

It did... but only one spot.

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line checks in at No. 31 on the PFF rankings .

There will be more changes in the lineup this week for the Colts as they struggle to find a combination that works. Matt Pryor moved to right guard after struggling at left and right tackle. He was no better, allowing five pressures against the Jaguars.

Braden Smith, back at right tackle, allowed one pressure from 64 pass-blocking snaps. So, the swap may still be a net positive.

Upcoming Opponent: Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons is playing elite football on the interior for the Titans, and if Matt Pryor is still playing guard, that’s a game-changing mismatch. Simmons has 21 pressures in five games. -- Sam Monson, PFF

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly graded the highest of the offensive lineman against the Jaguars, earning a 70.2 from PFF .

Pryor was pointed out as the weak link by Monson after grading a paltry 44.5, worst of any offensive player.

Like NFL Power Rankings or QB Index Rankings , the individual player or unit recognition will follow team success.

The Colts are 3-1 in their last four games and have a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Indianapolis wants to have more balance on offense after Ryan threw 58 times last week, and a healthy Jonathan Taylor could make that happen .

Yes, the offensive line has underperformed this season.

Yes, they showed signs of improvement last week against the Jaguars.

The Colts' line will need to continue in that direction if they're going to get the win in Tennessee on Sunday.

Marcus Brady on Colts OL: 'Hopefully We Kind of Found a Groove' (; 2:01)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers curses out Packers rookie after dropped pass (Video)

Aaron Rodgers chewed out one of his receivers after dropping a pass during Week 7’s game against the Washington Commanders. If the Green Bay Packers needed another sign to trade for another wide receiver, Sunday was it. You have to believe that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was thinking that when he was hurling curse words on the field at rookie receiver Romeo Doubs after he dropped a pass.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Pete Carroll Tonight

Is Pete Carroll the early Coach of the Year in the National Football League?. The Seahawks head coach might be. Seattle, which traded Russell Wilson to Denver this offseason and appeared to be in tank mode heading into the regular season, will improve to 4-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Chargers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week

Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday

What's going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this year?. Green Bay is leading Washington at halftime, but Rodgers and the Packers' offense have failed to get much going. Rodgers has just 38 yards of total passing. "Aaron Rodgers currently only has 38 yards against the Commanders,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history with feat not even Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes ever reached

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting into a rhythm again, thanks in large part to the play under center of quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU Tigers star signal-caller went off anew on Sunday in the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at home, passing for 481 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 34-of-42 completions. He also added 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Insider Suggests Head Coach Could Be Fired Mid-Season

We've already seen one head coach get fired this season, but an NFL insider is increasingly of the belief that a second should - and potentially will - get axed with one more loss. On Monday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk made the case that the Denver Broncos should fire first-year...
DENVER, CO
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy