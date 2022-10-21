Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely

Pro Football Focus ranked the Indianapolis Colts offensive line the worst in the NFL heading into the Jacksonville Jaguars game.

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The offensive line had given up 21 sacks before pitching a shutout on 58-pass attempts against the Jaguars.

It stood to reckon the unit redeemed itself, and the offensive line would climb out of the PFF cellar.

It did... but only one spot.

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line checks in at No. 31 on the PFF rankings .

• There will be more changes in the lineup this week for the Colts as they struggle to find a combination that works. Matt Pryor moved to right guard after struggling at left and right tackle. He was no better, allowing five pressures against the Jaguars.



• Braden Smith, back at right tackle, allowed one pressure from 64 pass-blocking snaps. So, the swap may still be a net positive.



Upcoming Opponent: Tennessee Titans



• Jeffery Simmons is playing elite football on the interior for the Titans, and if Matt Pryor is still playing guard, that’s a game-changing mismatch. Simmons has 21 pressures in five games. -- Sam Monson, PFF

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly graded the highest of the offensive lineman against the Jaguars, earning a 70.2 from PFF .

Pryor was pointed out as the weak link by Monson after grading a paltry 44.5, worst of any offensive player.

Like NFL Power Rankings or QB Index Rankings , the individual player or unit recognition will follow team success.

The Colts are 3-1 in their last four games and have a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Indianapolis wants to have more balance on offense after Ryan threw 58 times last week, and a healthy Jonathan Taylor could make that happen .

Yes, the offensive line has underperformed this season.

Yes, they showed signs of improvement last week against the Jaguars.

The Colts' line will need to continue in that direction if they're going to get the win in Tennessee on Sunday.