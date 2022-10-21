Buzz: Trump says Jack Nicklaus a bigger deal, cool AR-15 photos, everyone likes Gordo

Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Top reporters reveal what's happening inside Trump's orbit now
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and Axios reporter Jonathan Swan discuss Donald Trump's political future with CNN anchor Abby Phillip.
Washington Examiner
Trump hammers Texas voters at rally on dangers at nearby border
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump descended on South Texas Saturday to make a final appeal to voters in the Lone Star State ahead of what could be a historic election for Republicans poised to take back century-long Democratic strongholds. Throughout his more than 90 minutes at...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Washington Examiner
Pictures appear to show Arizona GOP candidate in blackface and brownface
A Republican running for a seat in the Arizona Legislature is facing criticism after two pictures that appeared to show her in blackface and brownface surfaced with just a few weeks to go before the midterm elections. The two photographs released on social media are believed to show Mary Ann...
Washington Examiner
Biden is depleting the nation's strategic oil supply to save his own skin
After attempting a political quid pro quo with Saudi leaders (apparently this isn't an impeachable offense anymore), President Joe Biden has gone back to saving his political skin the old-fashioned way — by using his domestic powers and resources to ease voters' short-term anger. Biden recently went to Saudi...
Washington Examiner
List: 21 Republicans possibly set to battle for the presidency in 2024
As Democrats and Republicans buckle up for the final two-week stretch of the midterm elections, some groups are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, which is set to begin in earnest in just a matter of weeks. American Bridge, the largest opposition research group for the Democratic Party,...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Washington Examiner
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Gavin Newsom gives update on 2024 plans; Walker and Warnock close
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Washington Examiner
What will Elon Musk mean for Twitter?
Elon Musk ’s purchase of Twitter is moving ahead. As next Friday's deadline approaches, there has been much speculation about how Musk’s prioritization of free speech, along with the potential to reinstate banned accounts such as those belonging to former President Donald Trump and Alex Jones, will change the landscape of Twitter and social media.
Washington Examiner
How much longer must we pretend Democrats are reasonable?
Buried deep in a recent New York Times puff piece about first lady Jill Biden was a remarkably revealing anecdote. Following a nearly two-hour press conference in January, President Joe Biden was speaking to several senior staffers in the White House Treaty Room. In addition to the stumbling and bumbling we’ve grown accustomed to in Biden’s public appearances, he’d made several reckless statements about Russia’s then-imminent invasion of Ukraine that administration officials had to scramble to walk back.
Washington Examiner
Britain, France, and US reject Russian accusation that Ukraine preparing to use a ‘dirty bomb’ as ‘transparently false’
‘TRANSPARENTLY FALSE’ ACCUSATION: In a series of phone calls Sunday with his counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Turkey, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused Ukraine of preparing to use a radioactive “dirty bomb” and blame Russia in a “false flag” provocation.
Washington Examiner
Rubio dings Kamala Harris on how she's 'managing the border'
KEY LARGO, Florida — Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was liberal with his broadsides of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and congressional Democrats on the campaign trail, focusing on their economic and immigration policies. "When you say they'll destroy this country, that is just talking about the things...
Washington Examiner
The media's 'events' excuse for Biden's failures
President Joe Biden is a helpless bystander to a national and global malaise beyond his control. At least, that's what the public is being told by a national media mystified by all of the afflictions on Biden's presidency. It somehow never strikes the media that Biden and his administration might just be a reason for the current state of the economy and the country.
Washington Examiner
Yearly COVID booster 'is going to be required,' Biden says while getting vaccine
President Joe Biden received the latest COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urged people to do the same ahead of a busy holiday season. “We have a choice to make,” Biden said. “We repeat what happened in the past winters, more infections, more hospitalizations, or loved ones getting sick, even dying from the virus, or can we have a much better winter.”
Washington Examiner
Two years of Democratic rule has voters begging for divided government
Divided government is good — except when it stops a divisive, destructive Democratic administration from continuing to run the country into the ground. That is the message from Doyle McManus, the Washington reporter for the Los Angeles Times. McManus says that divided government has been a good thing “sometimes,”...
Washington Examiner
Progressive Democrats undercut Biden’s Ukraine strategy, calling for diplomacy, citing cost of war, risk of nuclear weapons
30 DEMS CALL FOR ‘DIRECT TALKS’ WITH PUTIN TO END WAR: A group of 30 House Democrats, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), is calling on President Joe Biden to pursue “vigorous diplomatic efforts” to achieve a ceasefire with Russia to bring a “rapid end” to the war in Ukraine.
