Open burn ban declared for Vanderburgh County

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County, in order to protect the public welfare and safety during this unusually dry period, has declared an “Open Burn Emergency.”

Officials say this ban shall be in effect for all unincorporated areas of Vanderburgh County and valid 24 hours a day. The ban shall run for seven days unless reaffirmed by the Board of Commissioners at its next public meeting.

Burn bans blanket across many Tri-State counties

The board says no one shall start or attempt to set an open fire or allow to continue an open fire within the county unless he or she has a written permit from the commanding office of the fire department where the open fire is to be set and allowed to burn.

Officials say any person found guilty of a violation of this declaration, and upon conviction, shall be fined $500.

