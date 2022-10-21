Read full article on original website
College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s ...
Watch: Tennessee Players React to Vols Win Over UT Martin
Tennessee Football players Princeton Fant, Hendon Hooker, William Wright, Solon Page III and Ramel Keyton met with the media after the Vols' 65-24 win over UT Martin. Fant, Page and Wright's press conference can be found below. Keyton and Hooker's press conference can be found ...
WATCH: Top247 DB Kaleb Beasley announces commitment to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Surrounded by teammates, coaches, parents and fellow students, four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Kaleb Beasley announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday night just minutes after his team from Nashville's Lipscomb Academy rallied from a pair of 14-point, first-half deficits for a 43-21 win at rival Christ Presbyterian Academy.
How Tennessee Vols fans showed once again they’re the best in the country
I don’t think there’s much debate that Tennessee Vols fans are some of the best in the nation. But if there’s any doubt, that was erased this week. After beating Alabama, the Vols are taking on UT-Martin in a game that obviously doesn’t carry the same level of excitement.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
247Sports
Tennessee football: UT Martin coach Jason Simpson pleased with second-half performance against Vols
The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks at home Saturday, 65-24, to improve to 7-0 on the season. In the win, Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards with three touchdowns. After the game, UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson met with the media and discussed his team’s loss. Despite trailing 52-7 at halftime, the Skyhawks outscored Tennessee 17-13 in the second half.
Tennessee-UT Martin football pregame social media buzz
No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state homecoming matchup. Tennessee announced the Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys, orange pants and Summitt Blue...
