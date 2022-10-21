ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Top247 DB Kaleb Beasley announces commitment to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Surrounded by teammates, coaches, parents and fellow students, four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Kaleb Beasley announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday night just minutes after his team from Nashville's Lipscomb Academy rallied from a pair of 14-point, first-half deficits for a 43-21 win at rival Christ Presbyterian Academy.
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Tennessee football: UT Martin coach Jason Simpson pleased with second-half performance against Vols

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks at home Saturday, 65-24, to improve to 7-0 on the season. In the win, Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards with three touchdowns. After the game, UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson met with the media and discussed his team’s loss. Despite trailing 52-7 at halftime, the Skyhawks outscored Tennessee 17-13 in the second half.
MARTIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy