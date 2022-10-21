Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Man seeks help finding Michigan plane crash site after parents disappeared in 1977
LUZERNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man hopes that people who are outdoors this fall in northern Michigan can help look for his parents' plane after the couple disappeared in 1977. John Block's father John Block Sr. and mother Jean Block were last known to be flying in their green and white Cessna 150J.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Colorado man killed when kayak rack pierces windshield in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. – A Colorado man was fatally struck by a kayak rack when driving in the Upper Peninsula. On Sunday around 2 p.m., a kayak rack came loose from a Honda that was traveling west on M-28, also known as the Seney Stretch, in Seney Township. According to...
Man dies in freak kayak accident while driving in the Upper Peninsula
A 31-year-old man was killed while driving on an Upper Peninsula highway after a kayak rack slipped from the roof of another vehicle and came crashing through his windshield.
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
Michigan reports 12,167 COVID cases, 158 new deaths
Michigan reported 12,167 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases last week, as well as 158 new deaths linked to the virus. The state averaged 1,381 confirmed infections per day, according to data published Tuesday, Oct. 25, by the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up slightly from 1,369 cases per day a week ago, but still down from 1,408 per day the week prior.
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
Michigan Man Requests Help From Outdoor Enthusiasts in Search for Missing Parents
A Michigan man is searching for answers to solving his parents' missing person case, which has remained unsolved since 1977. His next step? Turning to outdoor enthusiasts across the state. John Block Jr. has not seen his parents since their plane went missing on July 4, 1977, upon failing to...
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
WLUC
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m....
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?
There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
michiganradio.org
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
How To Get A Speed Bump In Your Neighborhood In Michigan
Are you tired of seeing cars fly down your residential street well above the posted speed limits? Well if you live in some cities, you can request "traffic calming" devices like speed bumps for your neighborhood. Is it legal to install my own speed bump in Michigan?. No, you can't...
wcsx.com
“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan
The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
Michigan auto supplier expanding EV footprint with $10.2M in state funding
LANSING, MI – A Michigan auto supplier is boosting its electric vehicle manufacturing and creating more than 1,500 jobs with the help of state funding. The Michigan Strategic Fund awarded Magna International three grants to secure separate projects in metro Detroit during its Tuesday, Oct. 25 board meeting. Magna...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant
CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
Up North Voice
Police investigate Houghton Lake break-ins
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants
STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
