Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
weisradio.com
Just Golden: Warriors win first football region championship since 2016
CENTRE – The Cherokee County High School seniors wanted to wear the Warriors’ gold football uniforms on Friday night against Class 4A, Region 6 opponent Ashville. The Warriors first wore them back in 2019, Jacob Kelley’s first season as Cherokee County head coach. The gold attire is...
Gardendale’s Tyler Nelson boosts Rockets past Mountain Brook to earn region title
Gardendale’s Tyler Nelson would not be denied. The senior quarterback ran for four touchdowns and 295 yards and scored the game-winning 2-point conversion with 19 seconds remaining to secure a 29-28 victory over Mountain Brook to claim the Class 6A, Region 5 title in the battle of ranked teams.
Boaz High School marching band to perform in France
The Boaz High School marching band will perform in Normandy, France in June of 2024.
wbrc.com
Anniston City Schools consolidation proposal
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston City Schools is considering consolidating some schools. This was a proposal presented by the district’s superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill during Tuesday’s board meeting. It includes closing Randolph Park and Golden Springs, the final two elementary schools in the district. Those students would...
wbrc.com
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
Weaver to be the setting for Casino Night 2022
Weaver, AL – Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the NoAlan Event Center in Weaver will be Casino Night 2022. Casino Night is back again for the second year. Last year was an absolute blast, and they expect this year to be the same. Anyone is welcome to come, not just members! Price is $150 for a couple, or $80 if you are coming alone. That does include food, drinks (beer, wine, lemonade, sweet tea, & water), plus $500 of Funny Money to Gamble with. More money can also be purchased at the event. At the end of the event, the funny money can be redeemed for raffle tickets to some pretty big prizes. Last year the prizes included 6 months free gym membership, 6 month of fitaids, $100+ of gift cards to local shops, and more!
sylacauganews.com
Remembering Steve Sprayberry
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Steve Sprayberry died today at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Sprayberry is best remembered by friends as a powerful high school and college athlete, and as a successful businessman in Sylacauga who, with his wife Carol, was deeply committed to and involved in the community.
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Black Bears in Alabama Class in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 to 11:30 am come join the Anniston Museums and Gardens for this fun and informative class. The black bear population in Alabama is growing! Join Beth Sewell, Outdoor and Environmental Educator from the Canyon Center JSU Field School, for a fun and informative program all about the American Black Bear (Ursus americanus). This program will focus on typical behaviors, adaptation, common myths, and stereotypes. This program is included with daily admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Threat For Tuesday Possible
A storm system is forecast to move across our region on Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of its advancing cold front. These storms will pose a threat of damaging. wind gusts and tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a marginal risk of...
wvtm13.com
Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
Bham Now
45 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 21-23
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 45 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Helen Drennen at 205-222-5688 or...
momcollective.com
Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition
Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
WAAY-TV
Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
ABC 33/40 News
Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools
The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
wbrc.com
Investigations into Hewitt-Trussville High and Middle school threats continue
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve reported that the Trussville City School District is dealing with several school threats this semester. Most recently, a middle and high school student each suspended after police said they made verbal threats. Trussville Police say school resource officers at Hewitt-Trussville Middle and High Schools...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Etowah County BOE opens new central office
Photo: Local educators and officials gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon, opening the new Etowah County Board of Education central office on Broad Street on October 18. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) On Tuesday, October 18, the Etowah County Board of Education held a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new central office in...
wvtm13.com
Missing man in Talladega located safe
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Update: Authorities said Nelson Bond has been found. Police are looking for a missing man who has a medical condition and is reportedly off his medicine. Officials said Nelson Bond, 26, was last seen on Oct. 5 driving a bronze color 2005 Nissan Maxima with Alabama tag 61A456T.
24hip-hop.com
RP Big Wes “10-12 Days”
Birmingham, Alabama native RP Big Wes also known as Big Wes Mt. Everest links with popular Detroit producer Woodondabeat on his debut single “10-12 Days”. The Detriot Influenced track has a smooth feel over a traditional Detriot beat, but adds elements of Southern hiphop. The Alabama rap scene...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. cemetery board finally taking action to clean up abandoned, closed cemeteries
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After our reporting helped spark legislation to clean up abandoned and neglected cemeteries in Jefferson County, the cleanup process is finally about to get underway. Last week, the board finally took action and voted a contractor to clean up Pine Hill and Shadowlawn cemeteries with work starting in the next 30 days.
