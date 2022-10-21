Weaver, AL – Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the NoAlan Event Center in Weaver will be Casino Night 2022. Casino Night is back again for the second year. Last year was an absolute blast, and they expect this year to be the same. Anyone is welcome to come, not just members! Price is $150 for a couple, or $80 if you are coming alone. That does include food, drinks (beer, wine, lemonade, sweet tea, & water), plus $500 of Funny Money to Gamble with. More money can also be purchased at the event. At the end of the event, the funny money can be redeemed for raffle tickets to some pretty big prizes. Last year the prizes included 6 months free gym membership, 6 month of fitaids, $100+ of gift cards to local shops, and more!

WEAVER, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO