Macomb County, MI

Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
Suspect arrested after firing shots, barricading self in Van Buren Township home for 3 hours

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after police say he fired shots then barricaded himself inside a Van Buren Township home Monday morning. Police were called at 12:34 a.m. about someone indiscriminately firing shots in the 800 block of Sumpter Road. Police said they heard shots fired inside the home when they arrived, so they took cover and established a perimeter.
Metro Detroit mother using teddy bear decal to notify first responders about a child with special needs

(FOX 2) - The next teddy bear someone sees around Southeast Michigan not be fluffy and warm, but a sticker peeking out from behind a window. Not just a physical object for comfort, one Metro Detroit mom is hoping to turn the brown bear with a white shirt that reads "I'm here" into the universal sign for all first responders that there is a special needs person that lives nearby.
Homicide suspect remains at large after escaping Detroit Police stand-off

DETROIT - A 23-year-old Detroit man remains at large after fatally shooting a woman and escaping police following a barricade inside his home. Keyon Fields should be considered armed and dangerous after he went missing Monday morning following a standoff with Detroit police. By the time a police drone was flown inside the home on Santa Rosa Street, the suspect had disappeared.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
Ethan Crumbley guilty plea: Why accused Oxford school shooter gets another hearing

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley returns to court next, it won't be for his sentencing despite Monday's guilty plea. Before he is sentenced, Crumbley will have another hearing. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has referred to this as a Miller hearing, in reference to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2012 Miller v. Alabama ruling.
Prosecutor comments on Oxford school mass shooter's guilty plea

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the plea hearing of Ethan Crumbley was the result of months of work between her and her assistant prosecutors and included no reductions or agreements in the charges. The 16-year-old pled guilty to 24 counts and was the first mass shooter ever to be convicted on state charges of terrorism.
