Suspect charged after man killed during workplace dispute outside Hazel Park LG factory
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a man during a workplace dispute outside the Hazel Park LG factory. Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting Friday. He was denied bond.
Driver dead after suffering medical emergency on I-696 in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was found dead in their car after suffering a medical emergency on I-696 and crashing Monday night. Police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the eastbound side of the freeway near Dequindre Road in Madison Heights at 7:40 p.m. According...
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
Suspect arrested after firing shots, barricading self in Van Buren Township home for 3 hours
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after police say he fired shots then barricaded himself inside a Van Buren Township home Monday morning. Police were called at 12:34 a.m. about someone indiscriminately firing shots in the 800 block of Sumpter Road. Police said they heard shots fired inside the home when they arrived, so they took cover and established a perimeter.
19-year-old charged with killing his Lyft driver in Pontiac
The passenger, 19-year-old Kemarrie Phillips, is charged with open murder. Police say he shot his driver, 49-year-old Dina May Terrell - a breast cancer survivor - in the head.
Ethan Crumbley in court Monday for expected plea of 24 charges including murder, terrorism
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The alleged mass shooter Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts charged against him Monday. The 16-year-old was in court for an 8:45 a.m. hearing in Oakland County. He's been incarcerated since 2021 where he gunned down four teenagers and wounded several others. Crumbley...
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School mass shooter pleads guilty to murder, terrorism
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity defense and instead accepting guilt for his involvement in the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The 16-year-old accepted guilt to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven...
Metro Detroit mother using teddy bear decal to notify first responders about a child with special needs
(FOX 2) - The next teddy bear someone sees around Southeast Michigan not be fluffy and warm, but a sticker peeking out from behind a window. Not just a physical object for comfort, one Metro Detroit mom is hoping to turn the brown bear with a white shirt that reads "I'm here" into the universal sign for all first responders that there is a special needs person that lives nearby.
Homicide suspect remains at large after escaping Detroit Police stand-off
DETROIT - A 23-year-old Detroit man remains at large after fatally shooting a woman and escaping police following a barricade inside his home. Keyon Fields should be considered armed and dangerous after he went missing Monday morning following a standoff with Detroit police. By the time a police drone was flown inside the home on Santa Rosa Street, the suspect had disappeared.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
Ethan's guilty plea on terrorism charge gives all 1,800 Oxford High School victims chance to address shooter
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One day after Ethan Crumbley admitted to killing four fellow students inside Oxford High School, parents of students who were in the halls that day are finding just a little bit of justice. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity...
Mother of six murdered at Detroit motel • A looming 'tridemic' • Attorney says Ethan Crumbley is remorseful
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
Detroit police searching for homicide suspect who escaped barricade
It was an active Monday morning for Detroit police and the job is not done yet after a suspect escaped a barricade following a double shooting that left one woman dead and another injured. The suspect, 23-year-old Keyon Fields remains at large.
West Detroit police standoff updates: Suspect escapes police at one scene, another killed by officers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are managing multiple active situations that escalated from separate barricaded gunmen scenes on the city's west side. A suspect at one scene escaped police during a standoff after fatally shooting a woman and non-fatally shooting another. It unfolded at a multi-family home on Santa Rosa Drive. He's identified as Keyon.
Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. 56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured. On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded...
Ethan Crumbley guilty plea: Why accused Oxford school shooter gets another hearing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley returns to court next, it won't be for his sentencing despite Monday's guilty plea. Before he is sentenced, Crumbley will have another hearing. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has referred to this as a Miller hearing, in reference to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2012 Miller v. Alabama ruling.
Smash and grab attempts on Detroit's east side include suspected marijuana grow operation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thieves made a big mess at two locations on Detroit's east side that police say might be connected after smash and grab attempts occurred at both sites within minutes of one another. One building that was hit was a clothing store on Jefferson Avenue near Dickerson....
Prosecutor comments on Oxford school mass shooter's guilty plea
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the plea hearing of Ethan Crumbley was the result of months of work between her and her assistant prosecutors and included no reductions or agreements in the charges. The 16-year-old pled guilty to 24 counts and was the first mass shooter ever to be convicted on state charges of terrorism.
Ethan Crumbley says he gave James Crumbley money to buy gun used in Oxford High School shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - During a plea hearing Monday, accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley confirmed that his father James Crumbley purchased the gun used to kill four classmates last year. Authorities have alleged that James bought his son the weapon used in the Nov. 30, 2021 school...
