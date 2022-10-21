ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

CBS LA

DEA agents make historic drug bust; seize 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine

Authorities in Southern California seized an astounding amount of illegal narcotics in Norco, believed to be connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. In late September, Drug Enforcement Agency agents with the Los Angeles Field Division, as well as Fontana Police Department officers, seized 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine -- the largest seizure of meth ever for the LA Division. They estimate that the street value of the seized narcotics is worth around $33 million. According to the DEA, investigators located a residence in Norco, where they believed a large quantity of drugs were being stored. They witnessed an individual...
NORCO, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
CBS San Francisco

Nearly 73 pounds of meth seized in Sonoma County drug bust

SANTA ROSA -- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody on a variety of charges after Sonoma County deputies seized nearly 74 pounds suspected methamphetamine during a drug bust.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Jose Vega Sanchez has been booked into county jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft of a firearm. According to investigators, sheriff's detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Guaymas Court related to a narcotics investigation on Thursday afternoon.During the search, detectives found approximately 74 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms. One of the firearms was a Glock handgun with a red dot and an extended magazine.The second handgun was a revolver. One of the firearms was previously reported stolen.Vegas Sanchez is in custody without bail.  He also has two warrants for his arrest, violation of probation, possession of a loaded firearm in public and a DUI.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
ALPENA, MI
The Hill

$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins. On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.
EAGLE PASS, TX
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Hill

Suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes seized at Los Angeles airport

Law enforcement agents on Wednesday said they seized 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside candy boxes in a major drug bust at Los Angeles International Airport. A suspect attempted to move through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint with the drugs, which were packed inside Skittles and Whoppers boxes, according to a release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl

After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Boston

Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book

Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine. Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release. Quintero-Durango...
WINTHROP, MA
InMaricopa

Arizona homeowner catches suspected kidnapping, assault on camera, police say

A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend on Oct. 10, after a Maricopa man told officers he caught the acts at his front door on camera. Philander Preston, 18, was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence), criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and minor – in – consumption of alcohol, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office website.
MARICOPA, AZ

