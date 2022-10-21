Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug agents and prosecutors in Colorado held a news conference in July to tout their work taking fentanyl off the streets amid a string of highly publicized overdose deaths. “I wanted to give you guys something different today — not just a doom and gloom story,” Brian Besser, the...
DEA agents make historic drug bust; seize 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine
Authorities in Southern California seized an astounding amount of illegal narcotics in Norco, believed to be connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. In late September, Drug Enforcement Agency agents with the Los Angeles Field Division, as well as Fontana Police Department officers, seized 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine -- the largest seizure of meth ever for the LA Division. They estimate that the street value of the seized narcotics is worth around $33 million. According to the DEA, investigators located a residence in Norco, where they believed a large quantity of drugs were being stored. They witnessed an individual...
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
Nearly 73 pounds of meth seized in Sonoma County drug bust
SANTA ROSA -- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody on a variety of charges after Sonoma County deputies seized nearly 74 pounds suspected methamphetamine during a drug bust.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Jose Vega Sanchez has been booked into county jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft of a firearm. According to investigators, sheriff's detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Guaymas Court related to a narcotics investigation on Thursday afternoon.During the search, detectives found approximately 74 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms. One of the firearms was a Glock handgun with a red dot and an extended magazine.The second handgun was a revolver. One of the firearms was previously reported stolen.Vegas Sanchez is in custody without bail. He also has two warrants for his arrest, violation of probation, possession of a loaded firearm in public and a DUI.
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins. On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Washington Examiner
Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl
The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operation
Third arrest made in "Lucky 777s" drug trafficking operation from California to Northeast Florida.Getty Images. A third arrest was made Friday in Jacksonville associated with the major drug trafficking operation from California to Florida, dubbed “Operation Lucky 777s.”
Suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes seized at Los Angeles airport
Law enforcement agents on Wednesday said they seized 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside candy boxes in a major drug bust at Los Angeles International Airport. A suspect attempted to move through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint with the drugs, which were packed inside Skittles and Whoppers boxes, according to a release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl
After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book
Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine. Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release. Quintero-Durango...
Major update in ‘Stockton serial killer’ case after suspect Wesley Brownlee ‘who killed six’ in California is arrested
AN arrest has been made in the cold case shootings of six victims dating back to April 2021, which police believe are the workings of a serial killer. Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, who they believe is responsible for the death of six people in the Stockton and Oakland areas.
Arizona homeowner catches suspected kidnapping, assault on camera, police say
A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend on Oct. 10, after a Maricopa man told officers he caught the acts at his front door on camera. Philander Preston, 18, was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence), criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and minor – in – consumption of alcohol, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office website.
Comments / 4