Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
MSNBC

On Trump and Jan. 6, Ted Cruz’s shamelessness reaches new depths

The fact that Sen. Ted Cruz peddled transparent nonsense during a Fox News appearance on Sunday night was not surprising. What made the Texas Republican’s drivel amazing, however, were the details and larger context. Cruz argued, for example, that the Justice Department shouldn’t care about Donald Trump taking highly...
MSNBC

Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena

The midterm elections are just around the corner, and Democratic candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard with their pitches to the American people. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with Jonathan about the Democrats' chances of maintaining the House in November, and whether Donald Trump will honor the subpoena from the January 6 Committee.Oct. 23, 2022.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says the January 6 Committee has “serious suspicions” about the Secret Service’s response to the insurrection. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll discuss the committee’s tight timeline to look into the agency.Oct. 23, 2022.
MSNBC

In classified docs case, latest DOJ moves add to Trump’s troubles

Donald Trump threw another online tantrum yesterday, and there was no great mystery as to why. Jury selection is now underway in the case against the former president’s business, with prosecutors alleging that the Trump Organization committed a series of crimes, including tax fraud. But that’s hardly the only...
MSNBC

'Coward' Cruz! Ted Cruz hid in closet amid insurrection then fueled Trump's big lie

Iconic Democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber in a wide-ranging political interview. Carville heats up when asked about Senator Cruz hiding in a closet on January 6th saying , "Of course he’s in a closet. He’s one of the most cowardly people in the history of modern politics” and adding he “wouldn’t even stand up for his own wife or his own dad” when Trump attacked them on the campaign trail. Oct. 25, 2022.
MSNBC

How the strong woman took on the wannabe strongman — and won

The Jan. 6 hearings will go down in history as an invaluable record of how our democracy teetered dangerously on the brink and offers Americans a clear picture of what really happened that perilous day when then-President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. But the testimony also reveals an important picture of two profoundly different models of American leadership; that of an aspiring strongman —Trump — and a truly strong woman — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
MSNBC

Politicians can't hide on abortion anymore. Good.

President Joe Biden told attendees at a Democratic National Committee event last Wednesday that restoring abortion rights nationally would be at the top of his agenda in the new Congress — if Democrats retain control of both chambers, that is. Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted in response that he’s “got news for President Biden”: Republicans will “have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!”
MSNBC

The veracity of Hope?

Despite — or perhaps because of — a childhood in the land of strip malls and palm trees, I’ve always been taken with New England prep. Tarnished silver trophy cups, tweed coats with leather elbow patches, American flags. I’m basically a Ralph Lauren marketer’s dream.
MSNBC

Republicans bolster Biden’s warning about the GOP and the economy

When President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the White House on Friday morning, it was ostensibly to boast about the newest data on the deficit, but the Democrat also took the opportunity to deliver an election-season message about the economy more broadly. “If you’re worried about the economy, you need...
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new Supreme Court order from Justice Clarence Thomas that temporarily blocks Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify in the Fulton County grand jury investigation into the 2020 election, despite an apparent conflict of interest given his wife’s efforts to overturn President Biden’s victory.Oct. 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Dems deploy Obama to stump: Insider reveals what to expect

President Obama is returning to the campaign trail in the closing days of the 2022 midterm campaign. Obama’s top White House speechwriter, Cody Keenan, joins “The Beat with Ari Melber” on what to expect from the former President on the stump, the lessons learned, and how to meet the moment when it matters most.Oct. 25, 2022.

