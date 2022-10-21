Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
On Trump and Jan. 6, Ted Cruz’s shamelessness reaches new depths
The fact that Sen. Ted Cruz peddled transparent nonsense during a Fox News appearance on Sunday night was not surprising. What made the Texas Republican’s drivel amazing, however, were the details and larger context. Cruz argued, for example, that the Justice Department shouldn’t care about Donald Trump taking highly...
Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena
The midterm elections are just around the corner, and Democratic candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard with their pitches to the American people. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with Jonathan about the Democrats' chances of maintaining the House in November, and whether Donald Trump will honor the subpoena from the January 6 Committee.Oct. 23, 2022.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Rolling Stone: Trump planning to challenge PA 2022 election results
Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng reports, “Trump and other Republicans are already preparing to wage a legal and activist crusade against the 'election integrity' of Democratic strongholds such as the Philly area."Oct. 25, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says the January 6 Committee has “serious suspicions” about the Secret Service’s response to the insurrection. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll discuss the committee’s tight timeline to look into the agency.Oct. 23, 2022.
In classified docs case, latest DOJ moves add to Trump’s troubles
Donald Trump threw another online tantrum yesterday, and there was no great mystery as to why. Jury selection is now underway in the case against the former president’s business, with prosecutors alleging that the Trump Organization committed a series of crimes, including tax fraud. But that’s hardly the only...
'Coward' Cruz! Ted Cruz hid in closet amid insurrection then fueled Trump's big lie
Iconic Democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber in a wide-ranging political interview. Carville heats up when asked about Senator Cruz hiding in a closet on January 6th saying , "Of course he’s in a closet. He’s one of the most cowardly people in the history of modern politics” and adding he “wouldn’t even stand up for his own wife or his own dad” when Trump attacked them on the campaign trail. Oct. 25, 2022.
How the strong woman took on the wannabe strongman — and won
The Jan. 6 hearings will go down in history as an invaluable record of how our democracy teetered dangerously on the brink and offers Americans a clear picture of what really happened that perilous day when then-President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. But the testimony also reveals an important picture of two profoundly different models of American leadership; that of an aspiring strongman —Trump — and a truly strong woman — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, to discuss his tight race against 2020 election denier, Mark Finchem. The former Maricopa Country recorder discusses the threats he faced during the 2020 election and the recent reports of voter intimidation facing early Arizona voters Oct. 24, 2022.
High voter interest in the midterms & key congressional races that could win Republicans the majority
Host/Managing Editor, #RolandMartinUnfiltered digital show Roland Martin and Republican Strategist and MSNBC Political Analyst Susan Del Percio break down a new NBC news poll finding high voter interest in the #Midterms2022, plus look at where Democratic candidates are unexpectedly vulnerable and the future of the Republican partyOct. 25, 2022.
Politicians can't hide on abortion anymore. Good.
President Joe Biden told attendees at a Democratic National Committee event last Wednesday that restoring abortion rights nationally would be at the top of his agenda in the new Congress — if Democrats retain control of both chambers, that is. Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted in response that he’s “got news for President Biden”: Republicans will “have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!”
NYT: Prosecutors laser-focused on witness that could lead them straight to Trump
New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt, former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi react to reporting that prosecutors are putting the squeeze on a key Trump aide in their documents probeOct. 25, 2022.
The veracity of Hope?
Despite — or perhaps because of — a childhood in the land of strip malls and palm trees, I’ve always been taken with New England prep. Tarnished silver trophy cups, tweed coats with leather elbow patches, American flags. I’m basically a Ralph Lauren marketer’s dream.
Republicans bolster Biden’s warning about the GOP and the economy
When President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the White House on Friday morning, it was ostensibly to boast about the newest data on the deficit, but the Democrat also took the opportunity to deliver an election-season message about the economy more broadly. “If you’re worried about the economy, you need...
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new Supreme Court order from Justice Clarence Thomas that temporarily blocks Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify in the Fulton County grand jury investigation into the 2020 election, despite an apparent conflict of interest given his wife’s efforts to overturn President Biden’s victory.Oct. 25, 2022.
Dems deploy Obama to stump: Insider reveals what to expect
President Obama is returning to the campaign trail in the closing days of the 2022 midterm campaign. Obama’s top White House speechwriter, Cody Keenan, joins “The Beat with Ari Melber” on what to expect from the former President on the stump, the lessons learned, and how to meet the moment when it matters most.Oct. 25, 2022.
Rep. Himes: The U.S. has to decide we won’t allow the GOP to mess with election
Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT) weighs in on threats to U.S. elections from at home and abroad, and also discusses his recent meeting with Ukrainian President ZelenskyyOct. 24, 2022.
