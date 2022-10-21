Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls falls short in 5A Regional Volleyball Final
Last night in a Class 5A Regional Final volleyball match, 11th-ranked Urbandale held off 5th-ranked Cedar Falls in five sets in a match played at Cedar Falls. The J-Hawks won the first two sets, 25-21 and 30-28. The Tigers rallied to win the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-22 before Urbandale won the decisive fifth set, 15-12.
1650thefan.com
Listen to Waterloo Columbus’ 2nd round playoff game at West Branch on The Fan
After a 14-7 round 1 win at home against Denver last Friday night, the Waterloo Columbus Catholic high school football team travels to West Branch this Friday night for a Class 1A second round playoff matchup. Listen to the Sailors game against the Bears on The Fan at 1650 AM,...
1650thefan.com
10.25.22 – Area Class 5A, 4A & 3A regional volleyball finals
Berths into the state volleyball tournament are up for grabs this evening as Regional Final matches take place in Class 5A, 4A and 3A. In 5A, 5th-ranked Cedar Falls hosts 11th-ranked Urbandale. The Tigers are looking to qualify for the state tournament for the 8th straight year. In 3A, 8th-ranked...
UNI Athletics Receives Largest Donation in School History
The University of Northern Iowa recently announced the launch of its 'Our Tomorrow' campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise $250 million by 2026. The money will go towards a variety of improvements on campus -- $50 million of which will be invested into much-needed renovations in the UNI-Dome.
1650thefan.com
UNI-Dome Renovation Plan Gets Major Boost
The largest private gift in UNI Athletics history will be going toward the UNI-Dome renovation project. 1962 State College of Iowa alum Marilyn Bohl, now of Long Beach, California, a one-time software developer and executive, said her $5 million gift will honor the education she received at the university and will support tomorrow’s student-athletes. This isn’t her first gift to UNI Athletics, as she contributed in 2020 to support the program and its student-athletes through financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. In recognition of Bohl’s gift, a premier space in the UNI-Dome will be named in her honor.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
KCRG.com
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Sioux City Journal
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Cedar Rapids on Monday night. First responders were called to the three-vehicle crash in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW at about 9:23 p.m.
KCRG.com
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recoding videos of a minor
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
KCRG.com
Teenager suffering from minor injuries following Cedar Rapids shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning officers went to a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Road Northeast after receiving a report concerning a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound....
Taboo Nightclub Shooting Suspect Asks Judge to Dismiss All Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) One of the two Taboo Nightclub shooting suspects is asking a judge to dismiss his charges. Dimione Walker’s attorneys say his right to a speedy trial was violated. They say the trial should have started 90 days after charges were filed. Walker was arrested in April and charged in May. The trial date was delayed because he was arrested in Illinois, meaning a governor’s warrant had to be obtained to bring him back to Iowa. Walker faces multiple charges – including murder – connected to the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids history. A judge will hear the defense’s argument October 31st.
stormlakeradio.com
Marshalltown Man Receives Suspended Prison Sentence in BV District Court on Forgery Charge
A Marshalltown man received a suspended prison sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court. In late August, 41-year-old Johnny Young entered a guilty plea to Forgery, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a five-year suspended prison sentence, and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
kwayradio.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
Comments / 0