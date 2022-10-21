ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

New York State Says To Put This On Your Kids’ Costumes

Unfortunately, Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for kids in the Untied State and it is not because of the candy. New York State wants you to put this on your kids' costumes this year. On the New York State website, they have released guidelines for Halloween this year and those include what kids should wear on October 31.
WASHINGTON STATE
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York

There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
NEW YORK STATE
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites

One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
ALBANY, NY
New York DEC Warns; Stay Out of Caves and Away from Bats! Why?

With Halloween less than a week away this makes the perfect time to have #batweek in New York State. The immediate thought of bats, to most people, is creepy, winged creatures that fly at night, sleep upside down and want to suck your blood. Some of that is true but mostly bats are not harmful to humans.
NEW YORK STATE
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Top 5 Most Searched Halloween Costume Ideas In NY! What Will You Be?

Halloween is here and the kids are getting excited to show off their costumes and grab a fist-full of candy from the houses in the neighborhood. What will the kids be this year? Are the classics such as Casper, Power Rangers and Star Wars still popular?. Whether your crew already...
Man who Shot President Reagan to Play in Albany! He’s a Singer?

Entertainment news trended throughout the Capital Region over the weekend and many Upstate NY residents scratched their heads wondering if it was true. John Hinckley, Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s - and who notoriously stalked Jodie Foster - was released from prison this year and now wants to be seen and heard - in the entertainment industry.
ALBANY, NY
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events

Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!

The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
ALBANY, NY
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State

The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
See NASA’s Stunning Pics of Upstate NY Fall Colors – From Space!

NASA’s deep space photography never fails to amaze. Their recent spectacular photos from the James Webb telescope capture the beauty and majesty of wonders far beyond our own planet. But even with their new tool, that doesn’t mean NASA doesn’t look down from time to time to capture Earth’s amazing sights, either.
