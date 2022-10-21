ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Comments / 0

Related
K99

This $1.99 Million Durango Home is the Ultimate CO Barndominium

It's no secret, I have a fascination with these styles of homes known as barndominiums. Basically, the home starts out as a steel building barn which is then transformed into a home. This Durango, Colorado home, however, looks like a straight-up old wooden barn and I am in love. Listed...
DURANGO, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain and snow maker to arrive this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we will continue the same trend we have experienced this past week. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor leading to clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
theprescotttimes.com

CAPTURED CATCH 22 Day 22– Olivia Begay

***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 22 Captured ***. Day 22 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program is now in custody. In October 2022, acting on anonymous information, deputies with the United States Marshals Service learned that CATCH 22 Fugitive Olivia Begay might be staying in the Farmington, NM area. Remember, Olivia Begay, day 22 of CATCH 22, was wanted on charges of child abuse and several counts of Aggravated DUI from a November 2018, incident.
FARMINGTON, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy