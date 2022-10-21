Read full article on original website
Related
This $1.99 Million Durango Home is the Ultimate CO Barndominium
It's no secret, I have a fascination with these styles of homes known as barndominiums. Basically, the home starts out as a steel building barn which is then transformed into a home. This Durango, Colorado home, however, looks like a straight-up old wooden barn and I am in love. Listed...
Summit Daily News
Two runners have gone missing in remote Colorado mountains, leading to push for more education
DURANGO — As the worlds of trail running and technical mountaineering collide, rescuers are sharing the message that fitness alone is not enough to successfully navigate remote mountains where the risks of an accident are amplified. “There’s a big difference between going out for a trail run on some...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
nbc11news.com
Rain and snow maker to arrive this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we will continue the same trend we have experienced this past week. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor leading to clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.
theprescotttimes.com
CAPTURED CATCH 22 Day 22– Olivia Begay
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 22 Captured ***. Day 22 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program is now in custody. In October 2022, acting on anonymous information, deputies with the United States Marshals Service learned that CATCH 22 Fugitive Olivia Begay might be staying in the Farmington, NM area. Remember, Olivia Begay, day 22 of CATCH 22, was wanted on charges of child abuse and several counts of Aggravated DUI from a November 2018, incident.
Comments / 0