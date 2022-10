I am concerned about my health and safety and honestly, my pocket book, which is why I’m voting to re-elect State Senator Randall. I knew enough to thank Randall for the 75 cent reduction in Tacoma Narrows Bridge tolls (nearly $200 annually for commuters), for the reduction of insulin prices, and for her support of personal health care choices, but after receiving such hateful mailings from the opposition, I read her actual record.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO