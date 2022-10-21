Read full article on original website
KEVN
Gigantic jack-o-lanterns make for spooky décor as well as social media sensation for Rapid City business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The spooky season is upon us. Candy is purchased, costumes are receiving final touches, and homes are decked out in skeletons and pumpkins. One Rapid City family takes their décor to a whole new level though, one that will have you saying ‘oh my gourd’.
KEVN
A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work. She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far. A Rapid City woman decided “Lasagna Love” is the best way to prepare her favorite food, but it took some convincing from social media posts by friends.
newscenter1.tv
A Rapid City radio personality reflects on his years in the industry
KSLT Studios in Rapid City has an on-air personality who’s been in the community for many years. And with a robust sort of day radio voice, John says it’s a “God given gift.”. “I love being on the radio,” John said. “I’ll never fully retire unless you...
KEVN
Brief history and activities for National Mole Day 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Mole Day on October 23! But not the cute underground kind of mole. Mole Day commemorates Avogadro’s Number which is 6.02x10^23. This is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. The day was created to foster interest in the chemistry field, and it is celebrated on October 23 from 6:02 a.m. to 6:02 p.m.
KEVN
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
dakotanewsnow.com
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12. After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem
SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations. “To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff...
KELOLAND TV
Homeless facilities in Rapid City prepare for a busy season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Fall and winter are some of the busiest times of the year for organizations that help the homeless. In Rapid City, the Hope Center and Cornerstone Mission are two places where homeless people can turn. As you can see, things are cooling off here...
KEVN
WAVI Shows Appreciation to First Responders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cookies, cakes, pastries, and even bark-cuterie are a great way to show appreciation, one organization used those treats to say thank you to first responders. Working Against Violence Inc, or WAVI, works with various law enforcement agencies to create a safer community for domestic violence...
KEVN
Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s ‘Night’ fundraiser brings attention to growing number of homeless veterans, women, and children in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been more than three years since city and civic leaders began to gather publicly to discuss the issue of homelessness and how it impacts Rapid City. Monday night, those leaders got together at the Main Street fire station to talk-about what can be done.
KEVN
Grant designed to keep teens out of trouble
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Teen violence can have long term effects on a person’s well-being and the community. To help improve the community, U.S Department of Justice gave Rapid City Teen Center Wambli Ska a $2 million grant to help teens stay out of trouble. “With this grant,...
KEVN
Input wanted on proposed bridge reconstruction project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
newscenter1.tv
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
newscenter1.tv
WATCH: See what it looks like around the Black Hills area through our tower cameras
During severe weather, you may be interested to see what it looks like around the Black Hills area. NewsCenter1’s tower cameras provide a unique window into what the weather looks like in a variety of locations including Rapid City, Deadwood, Box Elder, Angostura and Sheridan, WY. You can see...
kotatv.com
Oceti Vote Fest helps Native Americans register to vote
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Historically, Native Americans have faced many barriers in their effort to register to vote, but the Lakota People’s Law Project hopes to change that. The Native American vote is often overlooked and underappreciated, as many native people are not registered to vote. “There just...
KEVN
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect for a lot of our area. The Red Flag Warnings are in effect now until 7pm tomorrow, except for those of you Gillette as well as areas just to the north of that. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8pm tonight for those living there. The Fire Weather Watch, which is for Rapid City, the Southern Hills, and parts of the Badlands, will go into effect at 11am tomorrow and last until 7pm. In general, critical fire conditions will continue across our area tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will still be warm, especially for areas to the south of Rapid City. We could see highs in the lower 80s for southern counties, but the Black Hills and Northeast Wyoming along with Northern Counties will see highs in the 60s. Rain will move into Sheridan Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, rain will move into the rest of Northeast Wyoming, and that rain will transition to snow throughout the day on Sunday for Wyoming. By Sunday night, the rain will transition to snow for the Black Hills and continue throughout the night into Monday morning. The precipitation looks to dissipate rather quickly on Monday. Total accumulation looks to be around 3-6 inches for far Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Hills. Rapid City will only see about a dusting. Temperatures will be a lot colder for Sunday with highs in the 30s for Northeast Wyoming. Highs for Western South Dakota will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday will be similar with highs once again in the 40s and 50s. Throughout next week, highs will remain in the 50s.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 16-21
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
Black Hills Pioneer
BH Harley-Davidson owners working to sell business
RAPID CITY — Owners of Black Hills Harley-Davidson have signed a letter of intent to sell the business to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C. Al Reiman, chief executive officer of Black Hills Harley-Davidson, confirmed Wednesday that he and his partners, Jim Doyle and Jim Burgess are working on finalizing contracts for all of the business assets and property, and they hope the sale will be completed by the end of the year. The sale will include the Rapid City dealership, as well as all of Black Hills Harley-Davidson’s ancillary shops in Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City, and Wall.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
