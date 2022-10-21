ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Send Halloween Cards to Patients at Children’s of Alabama

Birmingham, AL – You can help patients at Children’s of Alabama celebrate Halloween. Through Oct. 30, you can send free greeting cards to children in the hospital. Just visit give.childrensal.org/Halloween and select one of three card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Monday, Oct. 31.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Reilly Carroll of Jack’s location in Geraldine, AL earns next year of Biscuit Bragging rights

BIRMINGHAM (Oct. 20, 2022) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, has crowned the company’s 23rd Annual Biscuit Bakeoff champion at a finalist event held in the Magic City. Selected from seven regional employee finalists, Reilly Carroll of Jack’s in Geraldine was awarded the company championship from a panel of judges based on her biscuit’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50

Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham youth homeless shelter opening soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter was supposed to open earlier this year, but a number of issues kept that from happening. Now it's looking for some help. The Way Station is facing many challenges including funding and finding several staff members. Right now it's looking for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southerntorch.com

Safety Issues at Walking Park Addressed

FORT PAYNE, Ala.--(Full video on Southern Torch Facebook page) The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 18. After a several complaints regarding the steep drop off at the Alabama Walking Park, the Fort Payne Council approved a fence be installed. On Tuesday, the Council approved the extension of fencing from the Alabama Walking Park to the Davis House Apartments. The estimated cost for the extension is $12,000-$15,000.
FORT PAYNE, AL
CBS 42

Driver hits veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver destroyed a veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston Wednesday. Ken Rollins, founder of the park, said an elderly driver had driven onto the property on 17th Street and destroyed the Korean War memorial at the park after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the crash. The driver’s […]
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hoover defense stymies Thompson in battle of top 2 teams

Hoover’s defense came through in a big way as the Class 7A, No. 2 Bucs shut out No. 1 Thompson 9-0 to win the Region 3 championship. Hoover scored on LaMarion McCammon’s a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and defensive lineman Andrew Parrish tackled Thompson quarterback Zach Sims in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.
HOOVER, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen shot outside apartment complex dies

An Alabama teen shot on Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex died Thursday night, authorities reported Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Ty’nez Lloyd Durden, 17, a student at Woodlawn High School. Durden was shot Monday night outside an apartment...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Brookwood Medical Center’s Freestanding Emergency Department—what you need to know

DYK Brookwood Medical Center has a Freestanding Emergency Department (FED) in Greystone at the intersection of Highway 280 and 119, behind La-Z-Boy and The Fish Market? Not an urgent care center, this is a satellite emergency room that can handle heart attacks, strokes and more. We talked to Dr. Audry Slane and Kelsey Coleman, the Charge Nurse, to learn more about what they treat, why they love their jobs and what has kept them committed through the pandemic.
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy