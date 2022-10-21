Read full article on original website
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
New York DEC Warns; Stay Out of Caves and Away from Bats! Why?
With Halloween less than a week away this makes the perfect time to have #batweek in New York State. The immediate thought of bats, to most people, is creepy, winged creatures that fly at night, sleep upside down and want to suck your blood. Some of that is true but mostly bats are not harmful to humans.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
New York State Says To Put This On Your Kids’ Costumes
Unfortunately, Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for kids in the Untied State and it is not because of the candy. New York State wants you to put this on your kids' costumes this year. On the New York State website, they have released guidelines for Halloween this year and those include what kids should wear on October 31.
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
Top 5 Most Searched Halloween Costume Ideas In NY! What Will You Be?
Halloween is here and the kids are getting excited to show off their costumes and grab a fist-full of candy from the houses in the neighborhood. What will the kids be this year? Are the classics such as Casper, Power Rangers and Star Wars still popular?. Whether your crew already...
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Moose Sightings In New York! Where Are the Best Places to See One?
Have you ever seen a moose? I'm not talking about at a zoo, in a documentary or on social media. Have you ever seen a moose live-in-person? It does not happen very often and many people will go their entire life never seeing one in the wild. I cannot promise...
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Cookie Dough Recall In New York State Due To Danger From Plastic Pieces
It feels like the people who produce our food are asleep at the wheel. There have been so many food recalls lately, on all types of products, and it's scary. Maybe I didn't pay as much attention to recalls in the past, but it seems like there are multiple recalls each day.
Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?
Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
Man who Shot President Reagan to Play in Albany! He’s a Singer?
Entertainment news trended throughout the Capital Region over the weekend and many Upstate NY residents scratched their heads wondering if it was true. John Hinckley, Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s - and who notoriously stalked Jodie Foster - was released from prison this year and now wants to be seen and heard - in the entertainment industry.
Hear RPI’s Dave Smith Comment About The Union Games This Weekend
Below is our interview with RPI Men's Hockey head coach Dave Smith ahead of their games against Union this weekend. Enjoy!. Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country's Top 100. School is in-session in New York, and a recent report from Forbes has identified these Empire State...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Here Are The 2022 Costs of New York’s 14 Most Expensive Colleges
While many colleges stymied during COVID and all went to virtual learning, costs rose dramatically. Pre-pandemic, only one school’s yearly cost was above $80,000. In 2020-2021, six schools cracked $80k. This past academic year, there were 28. For comparison’s sake, a 2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible will run you $74,675....
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
New York Giants’ Brian Daboll is a Legend For Celebrating a Win This Way [WATCH]
Brian Daboll didn't need to become a fan-favorite in New York this weekend. The rookie Giants' head coach has been a favorite among Big Blue fans for at least a month, if not more. On the field, he's coached the Giants to their best start in years. Outside of the lines, meanwhile, Daboll has gone viral for his locker room celebrations and impassioned cheering with fans after securing victories.
Was Monday Night’s Loss A Big Deal For The Patriots?
The New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting and unique situation. They currently sit at 3-4 and are the only team under .500 in the entire AFC East. They are coming off of a loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football where they lost 33-14. The Bears are not a good football team, but here is what is interesting. The Pats have not one but two quarterbacks who could potentially start for them. One being Mac Jones who was the starter all season long last year as a rookie, and the other being Bailey Zappe who was the third string quarterback coming into this season.
