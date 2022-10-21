Read full article on original website
Francis A. (Junior) Brumley
WESTON — Francis A. (Junior) Brumley, 82, of Weston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Junior was the son of the late Francis A. Brumley, Sr. and Edna Mae (McClung) Brumley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Theresa Veronica (Ronnie) Brumley; four sisters — Louise Mallonee of Akron, OH, Betty N. Scheideger of Lexington, KY, Anna Mae Bean of Jackson’s Mill, WV, and Carol S. Roach of Nettie, WV; and two brothers — Ernest W. Brumley and Charles D. Brumley of Weston.
West Virginia Gov. Justice to hold community conversations on Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog will hold a community conversation on Amendment 2 on Wednesday in Clarksburg and Morgantown. The Clarksburg event is set for 2 p.m. at the Harrison County Senior Center. The Morgantown event is set for 11 a.m. at the Mon County Center, 279 Mylan Park Lane.
WVU must move on from defeat
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was high noon Tuesday — or on this Tuesday, perhaps, it might be best to term it low noon, for it was the Tuesday after Texas Tech had humbled the Mountaineers as badly as they'd been humbled in the Neal Brown era.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Brian Polendey 10/25/22
West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey shares the conflicting feelings on getting a chance to play due a teammate getting injured.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 10/25/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley notes that despite an avalanche of Texas Tech yardage, his team had the chance to pick off a pass and recover three fumbles in the first part of the game, but when it did none of those things it missed chances to stay in the game.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 10/25/22
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown details the approach that both coaches and players must take to improve and move on after an admittedly bad performance.
Early voting begins in West Virginia, three polling places in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County voters have three options on where to cast their ballots before the Election Day crowds when early voting opens Wednesday in West Virginia.
UHC United Orthopaedic and Spine Center drive aims to provide 'Coats for Kids' in North Central West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With temperatures soon to drop as winter approaches, the Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center is holding the annual "Coats for Kids" drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season.
Darwin Welch remembered for helping youth in agriculture
KINGWOOD — Darwin Welch was remembered for his contributions to agriculture and helping youths in Preston County last week. Welch, 95, of Kingwood, passed away Oct. 18.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police work to ID persons of interest in motorcycle theft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown detectives are looking for information about a motorcycle theft that occurred Oct. 15 in the Springhill Suites parking lot at 1910 Hunter's Way. The suspects stole a 2001 Yamaha YZF250 from a vehicle bed at 10:45 p.m. that day, according to the Police
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 10/25/22
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was careful not to assess blame, but his message was clear: a pair of second half interceptions could have been big plays had receivers won the one-on-one battles that Texas Tech instead emerged victorious on. Those have to change if WVU is to get back to its more efficient offensive performance.
Rio men finish fifth at Heritage Hill Fall Collegiate
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Rodrigo Portilla carded a 4-over par total of 148 to finish as part of a three-way tie for ninth place in the Heritage Hill Fall Collegiate hosted by Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University at the Heritage Hill Golf Club. The two-day event concluded Saturday.
Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Following is a list of community trick-or-treat times and events throughout Preston County.
Sheriff's Office investigates multiple thefts in the Oakland area
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division, is investigating multiple thefts in the Oakland area. On Oct. 16, suspects broke into vehicles at Coopers Rock State Park and Bruceton Mills, W.Va., stealing items including credit and debit cards.
More than 60 attend forum on Amendment 2
KINGWOOD — It comes down to trust, speakers at a forum on Amendment 2 said last week. More than 60 people attended the forum at the Craig Civic Center sponsored by the Preston County Chamber of Commerce and the Preston County Commission. Speakers presented both sides of the issue and answered questions.
More than 1,300 participate in Run for It
PARSONS — More than 1,300 participants representing 85 community causes walked, ran and fundraised for the Tucker Community Foundation’s Run for It event. David “Coop” Cooper, executive director of the Tucker Community Foundation, said that “this year we had 85 organizations who registered as teams for this fantastic event. Rather than groups asking for money for support, these groups engage with the communities and ask other people to walk, run and fundraise for their causes.”
County readies for Nov. 8 election
KINGWOOD — Preston County Clerk Linda Huggins and county commissioners tested voting machines last week, as the countdown to the Nov. 8 general election begins. Preston County Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone; Huggins; Election Clerk and Preston County Democratic Party Ballot Commissioner Kim Dixon; Preston County Republican Party Ballot Commissioner Joe Williams tested all the different ballot styles that will be used in the election.
Brayley's Garden restaurant is the fulfillment of a dream
KINGWOOD – Brayley's Garden, at 119 S. Price St., Kingwood, is dishing up homemade soups, sandwiches and salads that you take out or have delivered, or eat in at the restaurant. "I didn't want to be a burger and fry joint. There's already too many of them," owner
