PARSONS — More than 1,300 participants representing 85 community causes walked, ran and fundraised for the Tucker Community Foundation’s Run for It event. David “Coop” Cooper, executive director of the Tucker Community Foundation, said that “this year we had 85 organizations who registered as teams for this fantastic event. Rather than groups asking for money for support, these groups engage with the communities and ask other people to walk, run and fundraise for their causes.”

PARSONS, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO