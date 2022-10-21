Read full article on original website
Related
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
Despite 1.1 million TikTok followers and 20 million books sold, bestselling author Colleen Hoover says she has ‘the worst case of impostor syndrome’
Bestselling author Colleen Hoover has sold 20 million books, but she’s still fighting to feel like she deserves it. You don’t have to scroll far on TikTok before stumbling across a pastel pink book featuring a sprig of lilies. Beloved by the #BookTok community, the 2016 novel It Ends With Us, by Colleen Hoover, has been No. 1 on the New York Times paperback fiction bestseller list for 74 weeks straight.
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' author Jeff Kinney shares his book picks for middle readers
As Greg Heffley returns for another adventure in the "Wimpy Kid" series, author Jeff Kinney reflects on the importance representation in stories and shares five book recommendations for middle readers.
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Books to read or buy as gifts: Here are 30 great choices to consider this fall
This fall's list of new and upcoming book releases is full of variety. From house and home, to romance novels and other genres — here are 30 books to consider reading or buying as gifts.
'Pawn Stars' Fans Think Rebecca Romney Closed the Book on Her Marriage
Even though Pawn Stars is technically reality TV, it doesn't come with the drama that other, more standard reality shows do. But trust viewers to find something to gossip about, because now, they're curious about whether or not the show's rare book expert Rebecca Romney is divorced or not. It's...
Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
Inside Paul Newman’s Long-Awaited Memoir
Fourteen years after his death, Paul Newman’s memoir is now available for sale wherever books are sold, as the saying goes. The circumstances under which The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir came to be published are not exactly the expected path that many authors experience when telling the story of their lives. There have been a few cases of high-profile posthumous memoirs — including those of Mark Twain — but the case of Newman’s feels especially unique.
"Magpie Murders" is a metafiction marvel: Anthony Horowitz on adapting his mystery within a mystery
Authors writing about authors is nothing new, but Anthony Horowitz did one better. For "Magpie Murders," the bestselling murder mystery novelist wrote about a bestselling murder mystery novelist who dies under peculiar circumstances . . . and the clues to his death are in his final unfinished book – you guessed it – a murder mystery.
A Gig for Ghosts review – a joyous musical meditation on love and death
The raucous folk songs, open-hearted performances and tender love story make this queer gig-theatre romcom a delight
FodorsTravel
We Rank the 10 Worst Dystopian Worlds in Fiction From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘1984’
A world where books are banned. A society where children fight to the death. A country where citizens are cloned. These are the scariest dystopian books, ranked. One of the great joys of reading fiction is escaping into a new world where none of our everyday social conventions can control us. But have you ever stopped to think about your favorite dystopias and what it would be like to live in them? This list takes 10 of the best sci-fi and dystopian fiction books and ranks their worlds by which ones would be the worst to live in.
Barbara Kingsolver: ‘Middlemarch is about everything, for every person, at every age’
I was four, watching my father read a newspaper. It’s the main thing I saw him do at home, read, with complete absorption. Whatever he was getting, I wanted badly. After he left, I climbed on to the sofa and stared into that newspaper, saying letters aloud. The first word that asserted itself was O-R-A-N-G-E. My brain flooded with the thrills of colour and taste. I was hooked, for ever.
Comments / 0