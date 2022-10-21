ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
crimereads.com

10 New Books Coming Out This Week

Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
Fortune

Despite 1.1 million TikTok followers and 20 million books sold, bestselling author Colleen Hoover says she has ‘the worst case of impostor syndrome’

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover has sold 20 million books, but she’s still fighting to feel like she deserves it. You don’t have to scroll far on TikTok before stumbling across a pastel pink book featuring a sprig of lilies. Beloved by the #BookTok community, the 2016 novel It Ends With Us, by Colleen Hoover, has been No. 1 on the New York Times paperback fiction bestseller list for 74 weeks straight.
Kirkus Reviews

Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage

In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
TEXAS STATE
Stephen L Dalton

Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
InsideHook

Inside Paul Newman’s Long-Awaited Memoir

Fourteen years after his death, Paul Newman’s memoir is now available for sale wherever books are sold, as the saying goes. The circumstances under which The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir came to be published are not exactly the expected path that many authors experience when telling the story of their lives. There have been a few cases of high-profile posthumous memoirs — including those of Mark Twain — but the case of Newman’s feels especially unique.
FodorsTravel

We Rank the 10 Worst Dystopian Worlds in Fiction From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘1984’

A world where books are banned. A society where children fight to the death. A country where citizens are cloned. These are the scariest dystopian books, ranked. One of the great joys of reading fiction is escaping into a new world where none of our everyday social conventions can control us. But have you ever stopped to think about your favorite dystopias and what it would be like to live in them? This list takes 10 of the best sci-fi and dystopian fiction books and ranks their worlds by which ones would be the worst to live in.
The Guardian

Barbara Kingsolver: ‘Middlemarch is about everything, for every person, at every age’

I was four, watching my father read a newspaper. It’s the main thing I saw him do at home, read, with complete absorption. Whatever he was getting, I wanted badly. After he left, I climbed on to the sofa and stared into that newspaper, saying letters aloud. The first word that asserted itself was O-R-A-N-G-E. My brain flooded with the thrills of colour and taste. I was hooked, for ever.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy