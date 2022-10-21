Read full article on original website
Related
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Liz Cheney warns that GOP "will splinter" if Trump is 2024 nominee
If Donald Trump becomes the nominee of the Republican Party in the 2024 election, "the party will shatter," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Sunday on "Meet the Press." Driving the news: "The party has either to come back from where we are right now, which is a very dangerous and toxic place, or the party will splinter and there will be a new conservative party that rises," Cheney added.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham's subpoena in 2020 election probe
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury seeking testimony from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in an investigation of possible criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election. State of play: The order, which is an "administrative stay," comes amid Graham's ongoing efforts...
The top DOJ prosecutor taking on Trump
The classified documents case against former President Trump is the biggest test yet for a prosecutor who has built his career going after convicted spies, Blackwater guards, Chinese companies and some of Trump’s close associates. Why it matters: Jay Bratt, who leads the Justice Department’s counterintelligence division, keeps a...
Trump says he "will probably have" to run for president again in 2024
Former President Trump told = supporters at a rally in Robstown, Texas, on Saturday that he "will probably have" to run for president again in 2024. Why it matters: It's a strong hint of his intentions for 2024 amid speculation he may announce his election plans in November. If he...
Pelosi: Trump is not "man enough" to show up and testify in Jan. 6 probe
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that former President Trump is not "man enough to show up" and obey a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Driving the news: "I don't think he's man enough to show up. I don't think his lawyers will want...
Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee
Hope Hicks, a former top aide in the Trump White House, is interviewing with the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Hicks, who was a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, served as a counselor to the president during key periods in the investigation's scope, including after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6, 2021.
Paul Ryan: "Anybody not named Trump" can win GOP nomination in 2024
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said in an interview with Fox News Tuesday that "anybody not named Trump" could win the White House for Republicans in 2024. Why it matters: The former House speaker is doubling down on his earlier prediction that Republicans won't nominate Trump for the 2024 presidential election.
Majority of Democrats, Republicans say other party “will destroy America:” Poll
A new poll out Sunday underscores voters' enthusiasm surrounding November's election— and the levels of political polarization dividing the nation less than three weeks before the midterms. Driving the news: Some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe that the other political party poses a threat that, if not stopped,...
House progressives withdraw Ukraine letter after backlash
The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Tuesday announced it is withdrawing a letter to President Biden calling on him to couple military aid to Ukraine with a "proactive diplomatic push" to end hostilities with Russia. Why it matters: The letter appeared to indicate that some on the Democratic Party’s left flank...
Dems hit Republicans from the right with "Trump traitor" ads
Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Republican House candidates from the right, with efforts to boost spoiler Libertarian candidates and portray a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump as a traitor to the former president. The big picture: Prominent Democratic groups spent millions elevating hard-right Trump...
Corporate America lawyers up in anticipation of GOP House
Fortune 500 companies are retaining major law firms with GOP relationships in anticipation of a Republican-controlled House eager for retribution against corporations it views as abetting left-wing forces. Why it matters: Once the allies of big business, the modern Republican Party is preparing to accelerate a political realignment by wielding...
Scoop: Tucker Carlson lashes out at GOP campaign chief in irate private call
An irate Tucker Carlson phoned Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), chairman of the House Republican campaign committee, with an ultimatum on Friday:. Either reveal which staff member took a swipe at Carlson's son, a Capitol Hill aide, in an article about internal House GOP politicking — or the Fox host would assume Emmer himself was to blame for the quote.
Appeals court schedules oral arguments in E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against Trump
A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Tuesday scheduled oral arguments for the defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump filed by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who has alleged he raped her in the mid-1990s. Driving the news: The court agreed to take up the issue of whether the U.S....
Biden: "Reason for concern" about threats to democracy
President Biden said there is "reason for concern" about the future of America's democracy, but added that "as long as we take seriously the [threats], I don't think the threat can come to fruition." Driving the news: Biden, speaking during an interview on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," said that the...
Oz, Fetterman to square off in first and only debate as Pennsylvania Senate race tightens
Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday in Harrisburg for their first and only televised debate before the Nov. 8 election. Why it matters: Pennsylvania is emerging as the bellwether state on the Senate map, with Oz, a Republican, and Fetterman, a Democrat, statistically tied in most of the latest polling. Republican and Democratic strategists believe the party that wins this race will hold the Senate majority next year.
Alaska GOP votes to censure McConnell for supporting Lisa Murkowski
Alaska's Republican Party leaders voted Monday to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for supporting Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), the Washington Post reports. The big picture: The move is symbolic with no real consequence but is intended to signal the party's disapproval of McConnell. It's also intended to signal...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 1