NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping is continuing across the city. Councilman Oliver Thomas is calling for tougher penalties to be issued for those caught. Michoud Blvd. in New Orleans East is notorious for illegal tire dumping. LA DOTD says they’ve removed 30,000 tires in the last six months. The agency says as soon as they’ve cleared away these tires, people will come back and dump more.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO