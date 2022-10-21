Read full article on original website
Related
'I was disgusted' | Metro investigating bus driver after attack on woman caught on camera
WASHINGTON — An apology and an investigation. There is new reaction from Metro in response to a disturbing video showing a group of teenagers attacking a woman on the W4 bus. The victim in this case received a personal phone call and apology from Metro's General Manager Randy Clarke. Now, investigators are trying to determine if the bus driver violated policy.
Washington Commanders makes dream come true for DC Black business
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders is partnering with The Museum DC, a local Black-owned boutique that transforms fashion into art by allowing the boundless curation of pop culture through design. LeGreg Harrison and Moe Hill founded The Museum in 2015 first with online sales. A year later, they open...
WTOP
‘I believe in second chances’: Youngest sniper survivor, 20 years after Lee Boyd Malvo shot him
For a 13-year-old boy, someone 17 seems much older. Twenty years later, Iran Brown and Lee Boyd Malvo are both men in their middle 30s: “Our lives are forever intertwined,” Brown told WTOP. “He’s the guy who tried to kill me.”. Brown, now 33, was shot...
Star news producer vanishes after FBI raids his Arlington home
Documentary producer and investigative journalist James Gordon Meek hasn’t been seen since the FBI raided his apartment in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington DC, on 27 April of this year. The 52-year-old’s neighbour John Antonelli told Rolling Stone magazine that he witnessed the raid from the street as he was heading out on a walk. He said he spotted 10 heavily armed people among the group of law enforcement officers, a green armoured tactical vehicle, a black utility vehicle with tinted windows and several Arlington police cars, among other vehicles. Only the police cruisers were marked, Mr Antonelli noted....
WUSA
Alexandria man convicted after striking a motorcyclist going over 100 mph on George Washington Memorial Parkway
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An Alexandria man faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of hitting a motorcyclist while driving over 100 mph back in April, resulting in serious injuries. According to court records and evidence presented, on April 8, 2022, Menyelek Maynard, 26, was driving his...
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
travelawaits.com
3 Beautiful Bike Rides Along The Historic C&O Canal Towpath
Imagine it’s 1871 and you’ve been hired to lead a team of mules along a path as they tow a boat in a canal parallelling the Potomac. You’re heading from Washington, D.C., to Cumberland, Maryland. The canal boats are your business and your home (and a barn for the mules). Each week, you travel 184.5 miles east or west, load or unload, and then repeat the trip all over again. You make $15 per trip for your efforts.
Comments / 0