WUSA9

Washington Commanders makes dream come true for DC Black business

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders is partnering with The Museum DC, a local Black-owned boutique that transforms fashion into art by allowing the boundless curation of pop culture through design. LeGreg Harrison and Moe Hill founded The Museum in 2015 first with online sales. A year later, they open...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Star news producer vanishes after FBI raids his Arlington home

Documentary producer and investigative journalist James Gordon Meek hasn’t been seen since the FBI raided his apartment in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington DC, on 27 April of this year. The 52-year-old’s neighbour John Antonelli told Rolling Stone magazine that he witnessed the raid from the street as he was heading out on a walk. He said he spotted 10 heavily armed people among the group of law enforcement officers, a green armoured tactical vehicle, a black utility vehicle with tinted windows and several Arlington police cars, among other vehicles. Only the police cruisers were marked, Mr Antonelli noted....
VIRGINIA STATE
travelawaits.com

3 Beautiful Bike Rides Along The Historic C&O Canal Towpath

Imagine it’s 1871 and you’ve been hired to lead a team of mules along a path as they tow a boat in a canal parallelling the Potomac. You’re heading from Washington, D.C., to Cumberland, Maryland. The canal boats are your business and your home (and a barn for the mules). Each week, you travel 184.5 miles east or west, load or unload, and then repeat the trip all over again. You make $15 per trip for your efforts.
CUMBERLAND, MD

