MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Certainly Saturday’s 48-10 drubbing at the hands of Texas Tech was disappointing for the Mountaineer football team, but its coach, Neal Brown, said his squad has no choice but to put last week’s frustration behind it and turn its attention to the next opponent, No. 7 TCU (7-0). “We’re back to work. I refuse to accept that’s who we are,” said Brown after his club dropped to 3-4 with its loss at Lubbock. “That’s not who we were against Baylor here (in WVU’s 43-40 win in its last home game on Oct. 13), and I refuse to accept that’s who we are as a football team. Failure is temporary unless you accept it, and I refuse to accept it. Nobody who is coaching here is going to allow that to be who we are.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO