Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Following is a list of community trick-or-treat times and events throughout Preston County.
Darwin Welch remembered for helping youth in agriculture
KINGWOOD — Darwin Welch was remembered for his contributions to agriculture and helping youths in Preston County last week. Welch, 95, of Kingwood, passed away Oct. 18.
More than 60 attend forum on Amendment 2
KINGWOOD — It comes down to trust, speakers at a forum on Amendment 2 said last week. More than 60 people attended the forum at the Craig Civic Center sponsored by the Preston County Chamber of Commerce and the Preston County Commission. Speakers presented both sides of the issue and answered questions.
More than 1,300 participate in Run for It
PARSONS — More than 1,300 participants representing 85 community causes walked, ran and fundraised for the Tucker Community Foundation’s Run for It event. David “Coop” Cooper, executive director of the Tucker Community Foundation, said that “this year we had 85 organizations who registered as teams for this fantastic event. Rather than groups asking for money for support, these groups engage with the communities and ask other people to walk, run and fundraise for their causes.”
Brayley's Garden restaurant is the fulfillment of a dream
KINGWOOD – Brayley’s Garden, at 119 S. Price St., Kingwood, is dishing up homemade soups, sandwiches and salads that you take out or have delivered, or eat in at the restaurant. “I didn’t want to be a burger and fry joint. There’s already too many of them,” owner...
UHC United Orthopaedic and Spine Center drive aims to provide 'Coats for Kids' in North Central West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With temperatures soon to drop as winter approaches, the Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center is holding the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season. Officials...
Community calendar
• An open house will be held 1-4 p.m. at the Terra Alta Public Library to celebrate the library’s 50th year of service to the community. The library is located at 701B E. State Ave., Terra Alta.
W.Va. Attorney General to visit Preston County Wednesday
KINGWOOD — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be in Preston County Wednesday for a number of meetings with residents. From 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., he will speak to Preston High School students about opioids.
Early voting begins in West Virginia, three polling places in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County voters have three options on where to cast their ballots before the Election Day crowds when early voting opens Wednesday in West Virginia.
Larenim Phase 3.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - If Mineral County is approved for a $150,000 grant, the first phas…
WVU researchers studying how West Virginians bounce back from flooding
MORGANTOWN — A team of West Virginia University researchers is studying resiliency in flood-devastated communities with support from the National Science Foundation by delving into lessons learned from one of the deadliest West Virginia floods in recent memory. Jamie Shinn, project leader and assistant professor of geography in the...
Rio men finish fifth at Heritage Hill Fall Collegiate
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Rodrigo Portilla carded a 4-over par total of 148 to finish as part of a three-way tie for ninth place in the Heritage Hill Fall Collegiate hosted by Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University at the Heritage Hill Golf Club. The two-day event concluded Saturday.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police work to ID persons of interest in motorcycle theft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown detectives are looking for information about a motorcycle theft that occurred Oct. 15 in the Springhill Suites parking lot at 1910 Hunter's Way. The suspects stole a 2001 Yamaha YZF250 from a vehicle bed at 10:45 p.m. that day, according to the Police...
County readies for Nov. 8 election
KINGWOOD — Preston County Clerk Linda Huggins and county commissioners tested voting machines last week, as the countdown to the Nov. 8 general election begins. Preston County Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone; Huggins; Election Clerk and Preston County Democratic Party Ballot Commissioner Kim Dixon; Preston County Republican Party Ballot Commissioner Joe Williams tested all the different ballot styles that will be used in the election.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Sean Martin 10/25/22
West Virginia defensive lineman Sean Martin says he is returning to a level of health close to 100%, and believes that will show in Saturday's game against TCU as he describes a day-by-day process in recovering from last week's blowout loss. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Brian Polendey 10/25/22
West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey shares the conflicting feelings on getting a chance to play due a teammate getting injured. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
‘Back to work’ for Neal Brown and his Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Certainly Saturday’s 48-10 drubbing at the hands of Texas Tech was disappointing for the Mountaineer football team, but its coach, Neal Brown, said his squad has no choice but to put last week’s frustration behind it and turn its attention to the next opponent, No. 7 TCU (7-0). “We’re back to work. I refuse to accept that’s who we are,” said Brown after his club dropped to 3-4 with its loss at Lubbock. “That’s not who we were against Baylor here (in WVU’s 43-40 win in its last home game on Oct. 13), and I refuse to accept that’s who we are as a football team. Failure is temporary unless you accept it, and I refuse to accept it. Nobody who is coaching here is going to allow that to be who we are.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 10/25/22
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was careful not to assess blame, but his message was clear: a pair of second half interceptions could have been big plays had receivers won the one-on-one battles that Texas Tech instead emerged victorious on. Those have to change if WVU is to get back to its more efficient offensive performance.
WVU must move on from defeat
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was high noon Tuesday — or on this Tuesday, perhaps, it might be best to term it low noon, for it was the Tuesday after Texas Tech had humbled the Mountaineers as badly as they'd been humbled in the Neal Brown era.
