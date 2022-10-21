Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Black Bayou Bridge closed to marine traffic
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge is currently closed to marine traffic. Officials say the closure is due to a mechanical issue. The bridge was also closed to vehicle traffic this morning, but has reopened to vehicles.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
Lake Charles, La.. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday afternoon. Nurses, doctors, administrative staff and more gathered as they took a trip down memory lane on what it took to open the hospital doors. Lake Charles Memorial opened in 1952 as a single 100-bed facility,...
KPLC TV
Part of Prien Lake Park to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Part of Prien Lake Park will be closed beginning today, Oct. 24, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The partial closure is to make necessary hurricane repairs and is expected to last around 250 days. While some areas will be blocked off, the playground...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles College Prep holds pubic hearing regarding management company
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury transferring to Calcasieu.gov domain
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is informing residents that it has begun the process of changing its internet and email domain from “calcasieuparish.gov” to “calcasieu.gov.”. Currently, the old “calcasieuparish.gov” domain will still be active during the transition but is set to expire....
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA
Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
foodgressing.com
Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles Louisiana Grand Opening Deals
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
KPLC TV
Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s a tale as old as time as the Westlake High Theatre sets its performance of “Beauty and the Beast” for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The fairy tale was originally written by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve and published in 1740 and later rose to fame after the 1991 Disney animated musical.
KPLC TV
Vinton Library holds grand opening at new location
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - The new Vinton Library will be opening its doors today, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The library opens at 9 a.m. and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The original library’s Center Street location received heavy damage during the 2020 hurricane season. However, the...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 24, 2022. Sandra Margarita Garcia-Lozano, 57, Pasadena, TX: Theft under $5,000. Earline Marie Williams, 30, Westlake: Theft under $5,000; illegal transmission of money; access device fraud over $1,500; identity theft; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
KPLC TV
Catholic Charities of SWLA announces November distribution schedule
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Catholic Charities has announced its schedule for food distribution events in SWLA this November. Tuesday, Nov. 8: Elton. 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul, 1100 St. Mary St. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Creole. 10 - 11 a.m. at 184 E. Creole Hwy. Thursday, Nov. 10:...
theadvocate.com
Mirroring post-Katrina New Orleans, a new immigrant community blossoms in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES - At El Gallo Latin Market, kitchen staples from nearly every Latin American country abound. The small store is packed with culturally-specific ingredients: Salvadoran hard cheese, various types of corn meal, bottled mojo marinade. Since the 2020 hurricanes and subsequent disasters in 2021, population numbers in the Lake...
KPLC TV
PT’s hosts Trunk or Treat event
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - PT’s, a coffee and ice cream restaurant in Sulphur, hosted their first ever Trunk or Treat event Saturday. Local vendors came to promote their business’ while kids came dressed up in their costumes. Of course there were snow cones and many other treats for...
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
KPLC TV
Low water pressure in DeRidder after 2 contractors break water mains
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Repairs are underway after contractors broke two water mains in DeRidder Tuesday. One was broken by a worker setting electrical poles, and the other by a Fastwyre Broadband contractor, city officials said. Residents near Henry’s Trailer Park and west of the area, including the Bypass, and...
KPLC TV
First Church of the Nazarene demolishes place of worship
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a bittersweet moment for members of First Church of the Nazarene as they watched their place of worship be demolished after 50 years in the community. Member, Dewanna Tarver could barely hold back her tears. “As a young girl in the late 60′s...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Washington man arrested in Sulphur hotel fire
A transient from Washington state has been arrested for allegedly starting the fire on Sunday that destroyed a Sulphur hotel that had been vacant since the 2020 hurricanes that hit Southwest Louisiana. Nathan Hal Thomasini, 27, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on Sunday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs...
