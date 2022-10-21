Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin. Updated: 6 hours ago. The suspect in a robbery and police chase that started...
Further Into Fall: An Unexpected Archery Elk Adventure
“OH MY GOD,” I said to Randy. “Here he comes.” We plunked to our knees right in the open meadow, crouching tight to the ground as if we could actually hide behind the little wisps of bunchgrass and the last scant aster blooms. We may as well have rolled up in a couple of punch buggies for how well hidden we were. But that didn’t stop the bull.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Don’t forget baler maintenance this fall
They are often the unsung heroes of the farm. Planters and combines seem to get all the accolades because they put in and take out the crops every single year. However, the baler is an essential tool on many farms, especially if you have livestock to feed. Just like with...
Comments / 0