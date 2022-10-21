Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges
A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to gun and drug charges was sentenced Monday to over eight years in federal prison.
Ohio woman pleads guilty to charges in newborn’s death
Rebecca Young, 24, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton's court on Monday.
whbc.com
Green Man Gets 6 Years for Plan to Kill Now Ex-Wife
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 53-year-old man from the city of Green was sentenced to six years in prison following his guilty plea to a federal charge related to an effort to kill his now ex-wife. Scott Renninger must also pay $17,000 in restitution as a...
Ohio Man Sentenced To Prison In Murder-For-Hire Plot
An Ohio man was sentenced on Friday to six years in prison and was ordered to pay $17,520 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange a murder-for-hire plot. According to court documents, from October to November 2020, Scott Allen Renninger, 53, of
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the Mansfield man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car is underway in front of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson. Mansfield police said John Henry Mack murdered Melinda Davis, 33, of...
cleveland19.com
Ohio man sentenced to probation for killing bald eagle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge sentenced an Ohio man to one year of probation for shooting and killing a bald eagle. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said 79-year-old David B. Huff must also pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Service after he pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns
MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
Employees assaulted by inmate at prison in Trumbull County, spokesperson says
Two employees at a prison in Trumbull County were hurt following an assault by an inmate.
whbc.com
Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge. Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.
cleveland19.com
Bond set at $50K for Cleveland man charged in murder-for-hire plot against son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad accused of trying to hire someone to kill his son, had his initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Westlake police arrested Desmen Ramsey, 58, on Oct. 14. Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel said an employee of a Canterbury...
cleveland19.com
Medina teacher on leave due to FBI investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to an email sent to Medina City Schools parents, a Medina High School social studies teacher has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately due to an open FBI investigation. Medina City Schools said they are fully cooperating with the FBI but cannot make any...
Bond lowered for ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect
A local man, who police say, tried to hire someone to murder his own son is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Charges pending against prisoners arrested after ‘contained barricade’ at Stark County juvenile facility
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are expected to be announced this week for the 12 prisoners arrested this weekend at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility after a “contained barricade.”. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called out to the Massillon facility in the 2700 block of Indian River...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers offer reward to solve murder outside Garfield Heights bar
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the person responsible for a 27 year-old man’s death. Ronnie Briggs was killed outside Showcase Bar & Grille on Sept. 25. It’s been one month since the shooting, and still no arrests. “They haven’t been able to...
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
cleveland19.com
US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
whbc.com
School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
cleveland19.com
Alert issued in Lorain County following spike in overdoses, drug deaths
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spike in drug overdoses in Lorain County prompted health officials to issue a warning to the public. The increase and drug overdoses and fatalities was reported by area emergency departments, first responders, and the coroner’s office on Oct. 23, according to the Lorain County Public Health.
Centre Daily
Cashier mistakenly shoots wrong customer in fight over ‘incorrect change,’ Ohio cops say
A convenience store cashier accidentally killed an innocent customer while another man was threatening and attacking her, according to authorities in Ohio. Now she has been charged with negligent homicide, police said. The Akron Police Department responded to the store at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a...
cleveland19.com
12 arrested for ‘Contained barricade’ incident at Stark County juvenile prison, OSHP says
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A ‘contained barricade’ incident Saturday night into Sunday at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is now under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol. Officials said an incarcerated juvenile took possession of a staff member’s keys at around 12:45 p.m. and began unlocking doors of...
Comments / 2