Uniontown, OH

whbc.com

Green Man Gets 6 Years for Plan to Kill Now Ex-Wife

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 53-year-old man from the city of Green was sentenced to six years in prison following his guilty plea to a federal charge related to an effort to kill his now ex-wife. Scott Renninger must also pay $17,000 in restitution as a...
GREEN, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the Mansfield man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car is underway in front of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson. Mansfield police said John Henry Mack murdered Melinda Davis, 33, of...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio man sentenced to probation for killing bald eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge sentenced an Ohio man to one year of probation for shooting and killing a bald eagle. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said 79-year-old David B. Huff must also pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Service after he pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
DOVER, OH
WKYC

'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns

MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge. Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Medina teacher on leave due to FBI investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to an email sent to Medina City Schools parents, a Medina High School social studies teacher has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately due to an open FBI investigation. Medina City Schools said they are fully cooperating with the FBI but cannot make any...
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Alert issued in Lorain County following spike in overdoses, drug deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spike in drug overdoses in Lorain County prompted health officials to issue a warning to the public. The increase and drug overdoses and fatalities was reported by area emergency departments, first responders, and the coroner’s office on Oct. 23, according to the Lorain County Public Health.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

