NOLA.com
Former Slidell priest facing trial on molestation charge arrested after 2nd accuser emerges
Patrick Wattigny, the former pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell, faces new criminal accusations in a second molestation case involving a juvenile, two years after he was arrested on one count of molesting a 15-year-old boy. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a second alleged...
NOLA.com
Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed
A man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Marrero bar owner had his 50-year sentence increased to 70 years Friday under Louisiana's habitual offender laws, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office. Jonathon Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
NOLA.com
Man apprehended after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Pontchartrain Park is booked with domestic abuse
A man who was arrested Monday after a nearly 9-hour SWAT standoff at a house in Pontchartrain Park has been booked into jail. Andre Cassimere, 39, threatened to harm himself after he locked himself in a house with a gun and his 9-month-old baby. He faces counts of domestic abuse...
NOLA.com
Car burglar in Marrero opens fire during chase, shooting juvenile bystander, JPSO says
A juvenile is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the leg by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, Jefferson Parish authorities said. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Avenue L (map), according to a statement from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
NOLA.com
9-year-old shot by car burglar who was being chased by witnesses in Marrero: report
A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, according to WWL-TV. The child was taken to a hospital, where authorities said his vital signs were stable. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of...
NOLA.com
Former Judge David Bell pleads no contest to lesser charge in auto theft ring investigation
David Bell, the former Orleans Parish Juvenile Court judge accused of taking part in a large-scale auto theft ring that operated in the New Orleans area for more than seven years, pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
NOLA.com
Woman seen shooting gun on New Orleans interstate arrested; another woman at large
New Orleans police have arrested one of two women caught on video shooting guns from a vehicle that was driving on the interstate near downtown. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Nettles, police said. Fazande surrendered to police on Monday, authorities said. Her attorney...
NOLA.com
Standoff in Gentilly ends after more than 8 hours; man, child unharmed, NOPD says
A standoff in Gentilly ended just before noon when a man with a gun peacefully surrendered, New Orleans police said. He had been barricaded inside his home with his child for more than eight hours. The child was not harmed, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
NOLA.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to 8 after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
NOLA.com
Vehicle stolen in Lakeview with baby inside; child safe, NOPD says
A car was stolen in Lakeview Sunday morning with an infant inside, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police said they received a call from a person who said their infant child was in the car that was stolen from the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 6100 block of Louisville Street, less than a mile away. The child was still inside and unharmed.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex at edge of Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A 23-year-old man died Sunday after being shot at an apartment complex at the edge of the Little Woods area, New Orleans police said. His name has not been released. The shooting was reported to authorities at 4:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane (map). The man...
NOLA.com
34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash
A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NOLA.com
Woman hit, killed by driver while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue late Sunday, New Orleans police said. Her name and age have not been released. She was crossing Claiborne Avenue around 10 p.m. near Josephine Street (map), when police said a man in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, travelling eastbound, hit her.
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Poor Ray Nagin, once again trying to dodge the consequences of his theft
As mayor of one of America’s poorest cities, Ray Nagin should know through the experiences of his constituents what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. These days Nagin is a disgraced convicted felon living in Dallas, and he now claims he is living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to repay $72,000 he owes to the IRS for dodging taxes.
NOLA.com
Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed
It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
