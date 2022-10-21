ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Vehicle stolen in Lakeview with baby inside; child safe, NOPD says

A car was stolen in Lakeview Sunday morning with an infant inside, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police said they received a call from a person who said their infant child was in the car that was stolen from the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 6100 block of Louisville Street, less than a mile away. The child was still inside and unharmed.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash

A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed

It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy