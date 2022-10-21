ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbridge, MA

Southbridge High School Student Dies Unexpectedly: School Officials

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Candle Photo Credit: bernswaelz on Pixabay

A Southbridge High School student has died unexpectedly on Friday morning, Oct. 21, school officials said.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student and school community,” Superintendent/Receiver of Southbridge Public Schools Jeffrey Villar said. "It is important to come together as a school community and help each other heal from this tragedy.”

The student's name was not released out of respect for the family. Villar said school councilors will be available for students as they navigate this difficult time.

No other information was released.

