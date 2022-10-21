ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Springfield Business Journal

Sally Payne resigns from city

Sally Payne, the city of Springfield’s director of workforce development, has resigned. In an interview with Springfield Business Journal, Payne said she voluntarily exited today. She claims she was retaliated against after she questioned a city finance department employee's use of workers' compensation. "I think it all has to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents

Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup

David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Warm and windy tomorrow before the pattern flips

A windy advisory will go into effect at 10 am tomorrow for counties west of Springfield until midnight. This area will see the strongest winds. It will be another warm day across the area tomorrow and overnight low temperatures will be competing with high low temperatures across the region tonight and tomorrow! Then the pattern flips again!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes deer; four injured

Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Boone County woman arrested for 2021 vehicle theft

A Boone County woman has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in July 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, 24-year-old Victoria Skylar Tyson was arrested Tuesday for theft of property when she stole a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van and a purse belonging to the victim whom she had been staying with.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
sgfcitizen.org

Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend

This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy