Springfield Business Journal
Sally Payne resigns from city
Sally Payne, the city of Springfield’s director of workforce development, has resigned. In an interview with Springfield Business Journal, Payne said she voluntarily exited today. She claims she was retaliated against after she questioned a city finance department employee's use of workers' compensation. "I think it all has to...
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
ksmu.org
Springfield workforce development director resigns amid reported accusations of prescription drug distribution, public corruption
Sally Payne said she hadn’t planned to quit her post as Springfield Director of Workforce Development when she went to work on Wednesday. “You know, my integrity was questioned,” she said in an interview early Wednesday evening. By Payne's account, she was called into a city conference room...
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup
David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Warm and windy tomorrow before the pattern flips
A windy advisory will go into effect at 10 am tomorrow for counties west of Springfield until midnight. This area will see the strongest winds. It will be another warm day across the area tomorrow and overnight low temperatures will be competing with high low temperatures across the region tonight and tomorrow! Then the pattern flips again!
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspicious grass fires
Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the community's help after a recent string of grass fires.
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KYTV
Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
KYTV
Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
KYTV
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire. October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home. “Firemen were up...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
KTLO
Boone County woman arrested for 2021 vehicle theft
A Boone County woman has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in July 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, 24-year-old Victoria Skylar Tyson was arrested Tuesday for theft of property when she stole a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van and a purse belonging to the victim whom she had been staying with.
933kwto.com
Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Person Hospitalized in Springfield
A man is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Springfield. Reports say officer were called to the area of West Florida near Kearney and Atlantic in west Springfield. Officers say when they arrived, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene and rushed back inside the home. The U.S....
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
sgfcitizen.org
Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend
This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
