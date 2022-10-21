Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan school shooter, 16, pleads guilty to killing four classmates
Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused of gunning down four schoolmates last year in a Michigan suburb, pleaded guilty Monday to all charges against him. He was charged as an adult with the killings as well as wounding six other students and a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.
Retiree, Latino organizations sue group over alleged voter intimidation in Arizona
WASHINGTON — An organization representing nearly 50,000 retirees and a nonprofit dedicated to expanding political engagement among Latino voters filed a lawsuit Monday against a group that has surveilled ballot drop boxes in Arizona over the last week. The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino filed a...
Scott Peterson moved off California’s death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San...
Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin
Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
Top Arizona election official refers more cases of potential voter intimidation to law enforcement
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has referred six reports of possible voter intimidation to law enforcement in the past week, as well as an allegation of harassment of an election worker, her office said Monday. The cases were referred to the state attorney general’s office and the U.S. Justice...
Oz, Fetterman preparing to face off in critical debate
The midterm elections are ramping up as Democrat John Fetterman prepares to debate Republican Mehmet Oz in for one of Pennsylvania’s Senate seats. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has more details on a new effort by Fetterman’s campaign to lower expectations.Oct. 25, 2022.
'I'll probably have a nightmare or two': Hunter survives Wyoming grizzly attack
Lee Francis, 65, describes shooting himself in the leg as he fought off an attacking grizzly bear in the Wyoming wilderness. KSL's Ashley Moser reports.Oct. 25, 2022.
Fetterman and Oz are set to debate in Pennsylvania's high-stakes Senate race
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The biggest moment in perhaps the year’s most important election — one that could determine partisan control of the U.S. Senate — happens here Tuesday night. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, will face Republican Mehmet Oz, a celebrity TV doctor, in the...
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Native Americans, white farmers work to block proposed carbon pipeline in Dakotas
An NBC News investigation finds an unlikely alliance forming in the Dakotas between Native American Organizers and white farmers who are teaming up in an effort to block a proposed carbon pipeline. The project would be the largest of its type, spanning five years, and expected to cost nearly five billion dollars. Karla Hult from NBC News’ Minneapolis affiliate KARE has the story. Oct. 25, 2022.
In California, two Asian Americans fight for a seat in the House — and with each other
As the midterms loom, one key House race in California is drawing significant attention both to Asian Americans in the district, and from them. Democrat Jay Chen is challenging Republican incumbent Michelle Steel in a newly drawn and the highly competitive congressional district that encompasses the northwestern portion of Orange County. The race features a rare matchup between two Asian Americans, and the result hinges on Asian Americans, who make up about a third of the district’s voters.
Democratic group backing Ryan in Ohio Senate race targets GOP ticket-splitters
WelcomePAC, a Democratic-funded group that aims to reach ticket-splitting voters this fall, has launched a six-figure advertising campaign against Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio’s competitive and increasingly hostile Senate race. The strategy, shared first with NBC News, targets opposing wings of the GOP: those who dislike Donald Trump, whose...
Why I’m taking the bad faith debate over Fetterman’s health so personally
It’s hard to put words into the world right now. It can seem like they’re not big enough to say what we mean or that we live in a moment so on edge that words can feel dangerous. But in my case, there’s an additional reason. I have aphasia. Aphasia, which results from damage to parts of the brain that control speech, became famous for 15 minutes this spring when news broke that actor Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with it. But I’ve known about it ever since I acquired it from a drunk with a truck in 2006 and suffered a brain injury.
Biden, Obama to travel to Pennsylvania after debate: ‘If they win [here], they win the senate'
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off in the only debate of the high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate race Tuesday night. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns is on the ground ahead of the debate.Oct. 25, 2022.
Cal Tech Seismologist discusses 5.1 magnitude California earthquake
Dr. Lucy Jones, Cal Tech Seismologist, discusses the Calaveras fault that caused a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in California’s Bay Area.Oct. 25, 2022.
Jill Biden hits the campaign trail
First Lady Jill Biden is hitting the campaign trail to boost Democratic candidates with just two weeks until Election Day. On Tuesday she is traveling to Rhode Island's 2nd District, an open seat race that Republicans have made competitive even though President Joe Biden would have won by a sizable margin in 2020 had the new district lines been in place.
NBC News
‘It’s not for me to decide’ abortion-related decisions, says N.Y. Democratic Congressional candidate
Candidate Josh Riley (D-N.Y.) is running in a bellwether race against Republican Marc Molinaro in New York’s 19th Congressional District. Crime and reproductive rights are amongst the top issues in the race.Oct. 25, 2022.
Most Cuban Americans disapprove of Biden on the issues, but new arrivals like him, poll finds
While a majority of Cuban Americans in South Florida disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of key issues, a majority of new arrivals from Cuba rate his overall performance extremely favorably, according to a poll released Tuesday by Florida International University. “Newer arrivals have a more liberal way of...
Democrats launch mission to save their campaign chief
For the second time in as many election cycles, Democrats are launching an 11th-hour rescue mission to save the very House campaigns chief responsible for protecting vulnerable incumbents and preserving their fragile House majority. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s decision to spend more than $600,000 on TV ads to bolster...
Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has temporarily blocked Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify in Georgia’s election interference probe while the court weighs Graham’s plea to quash the subpoena. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what the ruling could mean for the investigation and whether the entire Supreme Court could weigh in at any point. Oct. 25, 2022.
NBC News
523K+
Followers
58K+
Post
331M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1