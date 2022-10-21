ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Scott Peterson moved off California’s death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin

Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
Native Americans, white farmers work to block proposed carbon pipeline in Dakotas

An NBC News investigation finds an unlikely alliance forming in the Dakotas between Native American Organizers and white farmers who are teaming up in an effort to block a proposed carbon pipeline. The project would be the largest of its type, spanning five years, and expected to cost nearly five billion dollars. Karla Hult from NBC News’ Minneapolis affiliate KARE has the story. Oct. 25, 2022.
In California, two Asian Americans fight for a seat in the House — and with each other

As the midterms loom, one key House race in California is drawing significant attention both to Asian Americans in the district, and from them. Democrat Jay Chen is challenging Republican incumbent Michelle Steel in a newly drawn and the highly competitive congressional district that encompasses the northwestern portion of Orange County. The race features a rare matchup between two Asian Americans, and the result hinges on Asian Americans, who make up about a third of the district’s voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Why I’m taking the bad faith debate over Fetterman’s health so personally

It’s hard to put words into the world right now. It can seem like they’re not big enough to say what we mean or that we live in a moment so on edge that words can feel dangerous. But in my case, there’s an additional reason. I have aphasia. Aphasia, which results from damage to parts of the brain that control speech, became famous for 15 minutes this spring when news broke that actor Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with it. But I’ve known about it ever since I acquired it from a drunk with a truck in 2006 and suffered a brain injury.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jill Biden hits the campaign trail

First Lady Jill Biden is hitting the campaign trail to boost Democratic candidates with just two weeks until Election Day. On Tuesday she is traveling to Rhode Island's 2nd District, an open seat race that Republicans have made competitive even though President Joe Biden would have won by a sizable margin in 2020 had the new district lines been in place.
FLORIDA STATE
Democrats launch mission to save their campaign chief

For the second time in as many election cycles, Democrats are launching an 11th-hour rescue mission to save the very House campaigns chief responsible for protecting vulnerable incumbents and preserving their fragile House majority. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s decision to spend more than $600,000 on TV ads to bolster...
ILLINOIS STATE
Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has temporarily blocked Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify in Georgia’s election interference probe while the court weighs Graham’s plea to quash the subpoena. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what the ruling could mean for the investigation and whether the entire Supreme Court could weigh in at any point. Oct. 25, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
