California State

Related
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost?

If you want a fully-loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT, you'll have to opt for the Mustang GT Premium and its leather seats, infotainment system, and driver aid tech. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

