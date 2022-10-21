Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost?
If you want a fully-loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT, you'll have to opt for the Mustang GT Premium and its leather seats, infotainment system, and driver aid tech. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
Americans warned not to turn off WiFi overnight as electricity bills soar by up to $1,328
AS electricity bills continue to rise, some hacks like turning off your WiFi router aren't as helpful as you might think. Experts say that this simple step is not beneficial as you won't actually save money on electricity. Plus, since routers provide the WiFi connection to devices, powering it off...
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth $1,050 will start going out next month in California
Eligible California residents are set to get state-issued direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of efforts to combat continued inflation and the rising costs of nearly all products.
I’m a coin collector – your quarter with any date could be worth up to $7,000 if it has enough silver, how to tell
IT'S possible your quarter could be worth as much as several thousand if has enough silver content, as noted by one coin collector. The Washington quarter has been in production since 1932. For a few decades, they consisted of 90% silver and 10% copper. The composition of the coins changed...
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
A margarine brand is going back to its old recipe after customers revolted, calling the new formula with less vegetable oil 'disgusting'
Consumer advocates are touting Smart Balance's formula change as an example of "skimpflation," substituting cheaper ingredients without alerting customers.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
MotorBiscuit
146K+
Followers
35K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0